Unbelievable how fast 7 years flew": Damian Lillard's ex Kay'la Lillard pays touching tribute to their son on special day

NBA star Damian Lillard's ex-wife Kay'la Lillard shared some adorable snaps of their oldest son this week. Damian Jr. turned seven on Friday, and his mother just can't seem to believe how quickly the years passed.

Ad

On Saturday, Kay'la Lillard shared a series of snaps of their son on Instagram story, showing him grown up over the years. She also added a touching message to go along with the pics.

"Happy Birthday baby boy! Unbelievable how fast 7 years flew!! 🥹😩"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kay'la Lillard posts a pic of her son Damian Jr. on social media. Photo Credits: @kayla.lillard/IG

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Kay'la and Damian have three children together, and the proud mother regularly posts photos of the kids on Instagram. Saturday's stories, though, seemed to be more of a tribute to Damian Jr. on his special day.

Ad

Trending

There are some wholesome pics of Damian Jr. as a baby, a couple of him alongside video game character Sonic the Hedgehog and a few of Damian Jr. spending time with his mother and siblings.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard also made it a point to wish his oldest son on his Instagram story. Lillard is in his 13th year in the league and is regarded as one of the best offensive players in the NBA. He had tremendous success during his early years with the Portland Trail Blazers before moving to the Bucks in 2023.

Ad

Lillard is known for his exceptional shooting, especially from behind the arc. The 34-year-old is fourth on the NBA's all-time 3-pointers list, behind only Steph Curry, James Harden and Ray Allen.

Damian Lillard's ex-wife Kay'la Lillard shares emotional post after Damian Jr. begins 1st grade

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans; Kay'la Lillard poses for a photo. Photo Credits: Imagn, Kay'la Lillard's IG account

Ad

Damian and Kay'la Lillard both attended Weber State University and first met during their college days. The NBA All-Star proposed in 2020, and they got married in 2021 before filing for divorce in 2023.

In 2018, the couple had given birth to their first child, Damian Jr. In October, 2024, Kay'la shared a precious picture of their oldest son as he was entering the first grade. She couldn't help but get a little emotional with the comment, adding the following message to go with the pic.

Ad

""😭 my 1st grader ❤️" K"

Kay'la Lillard shares pic of son Damian Jr. entering 1st grade (Photo Credit: @kayla.lillard IG)

In 2021, Damian Lillard and Kay'la Lillard gave birth to twins, a boy, Kalii, and and a girl, Kali.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback