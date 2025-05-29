"Unbelievable" - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-endorsed Converse takes brutal jab at Adidas and Anthony Edwards after WCF humbling

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder showed no mercy to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals. SGA dropped 34 points in the series-clinching win, but things didn't stop there. Converse dropped an ad to take a shot at Adidas and Anthony Edwards.

The reigning NBA MVP has been signed to Converse since 2021, inking a multi-million-dollar signature shoe contract to be the face of the brand last year. The company dropped a new ad online to congratulate SGA as well as troll Edwards, who is the new face of Adidas.

The ad featured a black ant and the question, "Nothing Left 2 Say? Unbelievable." For those unaware, Edwards' campaign slogan is "Believe That," so it's safe to assume that "Unbelievable" is a direct shot at it.

"Not hard 2 believe. @shaiglalex is headed to the Finals," Converse tweeted.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander completely outplayed Anthony Edwards in the Western Conference finals. SGA averaged 31.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.8 steals in five games, while Edwards only put up just 23.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Edwards shot well from the floor, even better than SGA, but his aggressiveness was nowhere near the level he showed in the first two rounds of the playoffs. The OKC Thunder made things tough for "Ant-Man," who might have a different roster next season.

The Timberwolves will have to make some tough decisions regarding Julius Randle, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Randle and Reid could enter free agency if they opt out of their contracts, while NAW is heading for unrestricted free agency.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been with Converse since 2021

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been with Converse since 2021. (Photo: IMAGN)

Converse was once a powerhouse in basketball before Nike and Adidas dominated the sport in the 1990s. The company added a big name in 2021 when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander signed a contract with them. He became the face of the brand after signing a new signature shoe deal last year.

SGA was also named as the company's Creative Director, adding more power to the shoes he wears on the court and those made available for fans to purchase. He chose Converse because of being seen as an underdog behind the current shoe giants.

"The underdog mentality that the brand has and that I've had my whole career," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Our stories kind of align with that. We have the same vision for the future of Converse basketball."

SGA was just named the MVP of the league this season, so the investment has paid off for Converse. Maybe he'll have the same impact as Steph Curry, who turned Under Armour into a household name in sportswear.

