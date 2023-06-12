"Uncle drew in the drew league"- NBA Fans react to Kyrie Irving committing to play in the Drew League

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving recently announced that he'll be participating in the Drew League this July. Established in 1973, the Drew League is one of the most popular pro-am events in the US. Throughout the league's history, NBA players have slowly been entering it, which is one of the reasons why its popularity has grown over the years.

While this comes as exciting news, Irving also announced that he'd be participating in the Drew League last year but never showed up. With that in mind, we're not entirely sure about Irving's integrity regarding his attendance. Nevertheless, fans are excited about 'Uncle Drew' potentially making his first appearance. Here's what some fans had to say:

@BenA55728275 tweeted: "Uncle drew in the drew league"

@Real_riccosuave tweeted: "It only makes sense for Uncle Drew to play in the Drew League"

@kendrologgins tweeted: "I thought that league was named after him"

@Nochanc3s tweeted: "Dudes going to play more games in the drew league than last NBA season."

@MasonFozz21 tweeted: "Uncle Drew league"

@WesselCiaran tweeted: "He’s gonna drop like 150 points"

@mambaforev3r tweeted: "AND1 mixtape coming soon"

Looking at Kyrie Irving's offseason moves so far

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Game Seven

Kyrie Irving is one of the most intriguing NBA players this offseason. This is because Irving is known for his notorious unpredictability. The 2022-23 season has been wild for him, considering that he was involved in religious conflicts, lost his contract with Nike, and surprisingly moved to the Dallas Mavericks in the middle of the year.

With that kind of activity in a span of only a few months, it's only natural for people to wonder what the next move for Irving is. Earlier this June, Irving was reportedly trying to recruit LeBron James to play for the Dallas Mavericks. Considering that Kyrie is a free agent this summer, people assumed the possibility of him signing with the LA Lakers this offseason.

Irving squashed all the rumors and confirmed that he plans on re-signing with the Mavericks. However, the star point guard is yet to make negotiations with Dallas. Having said that, his unpredictability might come into play and could possibly surprise us all once again with another one of his impulsive decisions.

In the meantime, while we wait for 'Uncle Drew' to make his moves in the NBA, everyone can look forward to his participation in the Drew League this July. That's if he doesn't change his mind again like last year.

