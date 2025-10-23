  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • "Unction Looked Lost Tonight": NBA Fans Can't Resist Mocking Clippers' Aged Roster After Disasterclass Against Ace Bailey and Jazz 

"Unction Looked Lost Tonight": NBA Fans Can't Resist Mocking Clippers' Aged Roster After Disasterclass Against Ace Bailey and Jazz 

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 23, 2025 05:10 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn
NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn

The LA Clippers entered Wednesday night as the clear favorites to beat the Utah Jazz in their season opener. Instead, they were handed a humiliating 129-108 defeat by Ace Bailey and co. at the Delta Center.

Ad

Once the final buzzer went off, social media erupted with reactions, as fans poked fun at the Clippers’ aging roster and their rough start to the season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Unction looked lost tonight,” @PrizePicks said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad
“Retirement home. All washed,” @1stRdDraftPick wrote.
“The fountain of youth has run dry,” @JustSukh said.
“Them YN’s cooked y’all old legs 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” @WhoDatTouch said.
“Supposed finals contenders get bent over by a g league team 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” @TM41142 wrote.
“elder abuse by Utah,” @tonytarquinto said.

The Clippers’ core of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Chris Paul, Bradley Beal, and Nicolas Batum, who average 35.6 years of age, struggled mightily. They combined for just 27 points on 12-of-35 shooting from the floor.

Ad

One positive takeaway for the Clippers came from the frontcourt duo of Ivica Zubac and John Collins, who collectively recorded 33 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 60%.

Despite the Jazz’s victory, Ace Bailey had a disappointing start to his professional career. The rookie scored only two points on 1-5 shooting. However, Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler made up for it, leading the team with an impressive combined stat line of 42 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists.

Ad

Former NBA champion doesn’t have faith in Clippers despite star-studded roster

After acquiring Bradley Beal and Chris Paul over the summer, the LA Clippers now have four All-Stars on their roster. Along with that star power, the roster also features reliable role players like John Collins, Ivica Zubac, Brook Lopez, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Derrick Jones Jr.

With that kind of depth and talent, most fans expect the Clippers to be serious contenders for the championship. But former NBA champion and analyst Avery Johnson had a very different prediction for the team’s performance.

Ad
“I just don’t have enough belief in the Clippers right now that they’re gonna be a team that’s gonna make it to the playoffs this year for reasons on and off the court,” Johnson said before the regular season began.

Starting the season with a loss isn’t the ideal way the Clippers would’ve wanted to kick off their title hopes. Now, they’ll look to find their rhythm as the team heads back to LA for a two-game homestand. Beating the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers would help regain confidence and get back on track.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Utah Jazz Fan? Check out the latest Utah Jazz depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!

Quick Links

Edited by Advait Jajodia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications