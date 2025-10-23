"Unction Looked Lost Tonight": NBA Fans Can't Resist Mocking Clippers' Aged Roster After Disasterclass Against Ace Bailey and Jazz 

The LA Clippers entered Wednesday night as the clear favorites to beat the Utah Jazz in their season opener. Instead, they were handed a humiliating 129-108 defeat by Ace Bailey and co. at the Delta Center.Once the final buzzer went off, social media erupted with reactions, as fans poked fun at the Clippers’ aging roster and their rough start to the season.“Unction looked lost tonight,” @PrizePicks said.PrizePicks @PrizePicksLINK@statmuse Unction looked lost tonight“Retirement home. All washed,” @1stRdDraftPick wrote.“The fountain of youth has run dry,” @JustSukh said.“Them YN’s cooked y’all old legs 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” @WhoDatTouch said.“Supposed finals contenders get bent over by a g league team 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” @TM41142 wrote.“elder abuse by Utah,” @tonytarquinto said.The Clippers’ core of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Chris Paul, Bradley Beal, and Nicolas Batum, who average 35.6 years of age, struggled mightily. They combined for just 27 points on 12-of-35 shooting from the floor.One positive takeaway for the Clippers came from the frontcourt duo of Ivica Zubac and John Collins, who collectively recorded 33 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 60%.Despite the Jazz’s victory, Ace Bailey had a disappointing start to his professional career. The rookie scored only two points on 1-5 shooting. However, Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler made up for it, leading the team with an impressive combined stat line of 42 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists.Former NBA champion doesn’t have faith in Clippers despite star-studded rosterAfter acquiring Bradley Beal and Chris Paul over the summer, the LA Clippers now have four All-Stars on their roster. Along with that star power, the roster also features reliable role players like John Collins, Ivica Zubac, Brook Lopez, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Derrick Jones Jr.With that kind of depth and talent, most fans expect the Clippers to be serious contenders for the championship. But former NBA champion and analyst Avery Johnson had a very different prediction for the team’s performance.“I just don’t have enough belief in the Clippers right now that they’re gonna be a team that’s gonna make it to the playoffs this year for reasons on and off the court,” Johnson said before the regular season began.Starting the season with a loss isn’t the ideal way the Clippers would’ve wanted to kick off their title hopes. Now, they’ll look to find their rhythm as the team heads back to LA for a two-game homestand. Beating the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers would help regain confidence and get back on track.