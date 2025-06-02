"Underrated & sneaky" - Draymond Green makes massive claim about Tyrese Haliburton linking him to Steph Curry & Kyrie Irving

Draymond Green made interesting comparisons between Tyrese Haliburton, Kyrie Irving, and Steph Curry. Haliburton is considered to be one of the best point guards in the league today. That statement can now be backed up by his first NBA Finals appearance in his career.

Despite his work as a crafty point guard, some don't give him the same respect as other point guards when defending him. NBA legend Baron Davis pointed out that defenders don't pressure him whenever Haliburton has the ball. Green explained to Davis why that is.

Draymond Green noted how Tyrese Haliburton's handles are similar to Kyrie Irving's and Steph Curry's. Both Curry and Irving have impeccable ball-handling skills that are difficult to read.

Green said that Haliburton has a similar trait that Curry and Irving have, which is why defenders tend to stay away from him. In layman's terms, defenders don't want to fall into Hali's trap.

"The reason they don't pressure (Tyrese Haliburton) like that is Hali's handle is very underrated and sneaky," Green said. "I think all of those guys also know that if they try to pressure, he'll bop they a** so fast."

"Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving, their ball handling starts when it appeared to you that they've lost the basketball," Green continued. "Because you think they've lost it, and they got it so crazy on the yo-yo where as soon as you go to reach, you so out of position that there's no way you could catch up. Hali got some of that."

Tyrese Haliburton trolls Knicks fans after Game 6 victory

Tyrese Haliburton is headed to the NBA Finals for the first time in his career. The Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks on Saturday in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals to advance their first finals appearance since 2000.

Haliburton couldn't contain himself and trolled Knicks fans on social media. Hali uploaded a video featuring a mix of Knicks fans and his highlights in the ECF. The video started out with Knicks fans talking trash about the Pacers and even showed one Pacers fan getting bullied in New York. It was then followed up by the multiple instances wherein Haliburton crushed the Knicks.

The Pacers are set to face off against the best team in the NBA this season, the OKC Thunder. It'll be no easy feat beating this team, as the Thunder are not only the best team, but they also have the best player, the reigning 2024-25 season MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

