Understanding the Chris Paul angle to Kanye West's explosive tweet about catching the Phoenix Suns guard with "Kim"

Chris Paul has not played in the Phoenix Suns’ last 11 games due to a heel injury but can't seem to shake off the headlines. The rapper formerly known as Kanye West has just dragged "CP3" back into the limelight.

Ye, before his Twitter account was recently suspended by Elon Musk, dropped a bomb that will undoubtedly cause a storm in the basketball world. He posted this eye-opening accusation on his now suspended account:

“Let’s break one last window before we get outa here I caught this guy with Kim Good night"

RapTV @Rap JUST IN: Kanye West says he caught Chris Paul with Kim Kardashian JUST IN: Kanye West says he caught Chris Paul with Kim Kardashian‼️😳 https://t.co/5qftnYY3Kl

Chris Paul’s face dominated the post right beneath the juicy message. Based on how Ye set up his revelation, it was clear that he was accusing the 12x NBA All-Star of having an affair with “Kim.”

Paul has been married to his college sweetheart, Jada Crawley, since September 2011. The couple has two kids, a son born in 2009 and a daughter in 2012.

Before the former billionaire dropped the bombshell, Chris Paul never even had a whiff of extra-marital controversy. If what Ye has revealed is true, then it's news that will certainly shock the NBA and the families of “CP3” and Crawley.

The rapper wasn’t very specific about who “Kim” was, but he was previously married to Kim Kardashian. Kardashian filed for divorce last year and has now been legally single since March 2022.

Before tying the knot with the Grammy-winning artist in a lavish ceremony, Kim Kardashian was married to former NBA player Kris Humpries. The supposedly $10 million wedding lasted for all of 72 days before they ended their marital status.

Ye’s accusation of the Phoenix Suns superstar guard is just one of a series of mind-boggling recent statements. He was on the Alex Jones podcast to refute a historical fact called the Holocaust. The Yeezy founder dug an even deeper hole when he told Jones that “there’s a lot of things that I love about Hitler.”

Right Wing Watch @RightWingWatch Alex Jones desperately tries to get Kanye West to clarify that he doesn't actually love Hitler ... but nope.



Ye: "There's a lot of things that I love about Hitler. A lot of things." Alex Jones desperately tries to get Kanye West to clarify that he doesn't actually love Hitler ... but nope. Ye: "There's a lot of things that I love about Hitler. A lot of things." https://t.co/QI87RNcx8A

While the cheating accusations hurled at Paul will create a media storm, many will still give the “Point God” the benefit of the doubt. Considering it was Ye who tweeted the allegation, some may even scoff at it, dismissing it as the rapper’s unquenchable thirst to grab the limelight.

Twitter is abuzz with reaction on Chris Paul’s alleged cheating

Chris Paul is in the limelight for the wrong reason.

It didn’t take long for Twitter to light up with comments after Ye’s breaking Chris Paul cheating allegations. NBA action is starting to heat up, but this news will not easily and simply go away.

Here are a few of them:

“I told my boy Paul , I knew Kanye gon find out , he just won’t listen to me fr”

KILLY!🦍 🇦🇺🇵🇹 @imnotyour7igga @TheNBACentral “I told my boy Paul , I knew Kanye gon find out , he just won’t listen to me fr” @TheNBACentral “I told my boy Paul , I knew Kanye gon find out , he just won’t listen to me fr” https://t.co/g5k4G7bAYl

Danny Dimes🪙 To Wan’Dale🪄 @BallsDeepInYm3 Chris Paul buying his wife flowers to try and save his marriage Chris Paul buying his wife flowers to try and save his marriage https://t.co/YsyWQE6RaZ

Poll : 0 votes