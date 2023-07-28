“Undrafted to a 3x champion” – Udonis Haslem announces retirement after 20 seasons with Heat

After two decades in the NBA, Udonis Haslem has decided to call it a career. There were rumors that this was going to be his last season, and the Miami Heat legend set the record straight.

In a heartfelt post on social media, Udonis Haslem let the basketball world know he is retiring. He began his journey in 2003 after going undrafted, and got to be part of multiple championship teams over the years.

"I consider myself extremely blessed to say I can leave this game with no regrets. The championships, the accolades, the brotherhood, man it's hard not to be at peace. Undrafted to a 3X champion, All-Rookie 2nd team, Teammate of The Year, the oldest player to play in an NBA finals game, Miami Heat's all-time leading rebounder and longest-tenured player, the list goes on..."

This season, Haslem almost got to end his career on a high note. The Miami Heat battled their way to the NBA Finals, but ended up falling short against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Udonis Haslem got a proper send-off from the Miami Heat

While Udonis Haslem hasn't played much in recent years, the Miami Heat made sure he got his moment this season. In the regular season finale, he got to suit up and show out.

Haslem 25 minutes against the Orlando Magic and ended the game with 24 points and three rebounds. He also stepped out beyond the arc and converted three of his seven three-point attempts. Following the game, he had another heart-warming post thaking fans and the organization.

"24 Pts, 53% from the field, 3 threes. Not bad for a 42 year old huh? Thankful for 20 yrs, my family, friends, teammates, & fans along this amazing journey. From undrafted to all time leading rebounder.. it’s just work!! Can’t put into words all the emotions I’ve been feeling."

The send off did not end there, as Haslem got to etch his name in playoff history as well. During Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat were back on their home floor. When the game got out of reach, Haslem got to check in for the final thirty seconds. This seems like a small gesture, but it allowed him to make history. In that short span, he became the oldest player in history to log playing time in the finals.

Even though he is retiring, Haslem is sure to stick with the organization in some capacity going forward.

