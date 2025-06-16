"Unfair, unjust & stupid" - Pacers coach Rick Carlisle fiercely defends Scott Foster amid backlash over Game 4 officiating

Rick Carlisle was not having any of the slander thrown at referee Scott Foster, who received a ton of backlash after Game 4. The Indiana Pacers' coach fiercely defended the NBA official from criticism after many fans called Foster out online for seemingly "extending" the series for the OKC Thunder.

Speaking to reporters before Indiana's practice on Sunday ahead of Game 5, Carlisle delivered a scathing message directed at Foster's critics. He called the veteran referee "great" and thought that he had done a good job in the playoffs.

"It's awful what some of the things I've seen about the officiating, and Scott Foster in particular," Carlisle said. "I've known Scott Forster for 30 years. He's a great official. He's done a great job in these playoffs. We've had him a lot of times, and this ridiculous scrutiny that's being thrown out there is terrible and unfair and unjust and stupid."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

NBA fans on social media called Scott Foster "The Extender," alleging he was a referee sent by Adam Silver to extend the NBA Finals. The Indiana Pacers were in control of Game 4 late in the third quarter, but the OKC Thunder came back and stole the win to even the series at 2-2 heading back to Oklahoma City.

The NBA Finals are now a best-of-three series, with the Thunder having the home-court advantage. However, both teams have won one road game, so it's still a toss-up due to how close both games were in Indianapolis.

Rick Carlisle feeling confident despite Game 4 collapse

Rick Carlisle feeling confident despite Game 4 collapse. (Photo: IMAGN)

Despite their tough loss in Game 4, coach Rick Carlisle was feeling confident ahead of Monday's must-win Game 5 in Oklahoma City. Carlisle told the media after Friday's loss that the NBA Finals are supposed to be hard, so it's all about coming back stronger for the Indiana Pacers.

"It's really hard, and it's supposed to be hard," Carlisle said. "It's just it's supposed to be hard, and this is where we're going to have to dig in and circle the wagons and come back stronger on Monday. This was a big disappointment, but there's three games left."

The Pacers were up by seven points heading into the fourth quarter, but the Thunder outscored them 31-17 to take a 111-104 win. It was a disappointing final period for the Eastern Conference champions since they could have been up 3-1 instead of tied at 2-2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More