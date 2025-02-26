University of New Orleans hires $200M worth music mogul as president of basketball operations: “I’m just so appreciative and blessed”

Music mogul, entrepreneur and philanthropist Percy Miller, also known as Master P, has accepted a new role at the University of New Orleans. On Wednesday, university officials announced that Miller is now its president of basketball operations.

In Wednesday's press conference, the No Limit founder expressed gratitude for the opportunity and looks forward to rebuilding the Privateers program.

"I’m just so appreciative and blessed that God has given me this opportunity," Miller said.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Miller has an estimated net worth of $200 million.

"Dedicated to bringing that winning tradition back" - Percy Miller on being hired as president of basketball operations

Percy Miller, also known as Master P, shared his thoughts on being hired by the University of New Orleans (UNO) as the president of basketball operations.

Miller said basketball changed his life growing up in New Orleans.

"At that time, UNO had one of the best programs in the country," Miller said. "Privateer Nation was thriving, and the excitement on the Lakefront was incredible. As President of Basketball Operations, I’m dedicated to bringing that winning tradition back."

Miller commented on how he sees his new role as bigger than basketball:

"It’s about education and developing future leaders," Miller said. "My goal is to ensure that these student-athletes have the opportunities, resources, and mentorship they need to succeed both on and off the court. UNO represents our culture, community, city, team, and family. It’s time to reignite the passion for New Orleans basketball."

Miller started playing basketball through the New Orleans Recreational Development Commission. He first attended Booker T. Washington High School before graduating from Warren Easton High School.

He then played college basketball at the University of Houston and Merritt College in California. He later turned pro, competing in the Continental Basketball Association with teams like the Fort Wayne Fury, San Diego Stingrays and Las Vegas Rattlers.

His career also included time with the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors, as well as NBA Summer League stints with the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.

UNO coach Stacy Hollowell said the team is excited to welcome Miller:

"I’m excited to welcome Coach Percy Miller as our President of Basketball Operations," Hollowell said. "He has a deep love for this city, the University of New Orleans, and Privateers basketball. His knowledge of the game and strong community ties will be a great asset."

As a coach, Miller has worked with NBA players like DeMar DeRozan, Brandon Jennings, Lance Stephenson, and Jalen Suggs. The University of New Orleans seems to have got a good one here.

