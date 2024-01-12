"Uno got that shi on": James Harden's Louis Vuitton fit with $3,350 jacket draws NBA fans' attention

James Harden is leading the way for the growing intersection of NBA and high-end fashion. Recently, he appeared in a luxurious Louis Vuitton ensemble that captivated the attention of NBA fans and fashion aficionados.

Stepping onto the court in a cotton-hooded LV blouson, Harden showcased a warm seasonal tone with his pixelated orange blouson hoodie. Valued at an impressive $3,350, the Louis Vuitton jacket worn by James Harden is a thick cotton canvas blouson that has a minimalist silhouette that sets off the collection’s LV Mappamundi signature.

Harden himself took to his X, formerly Twitter, handle to share the images of his latest look in tonal orange LV, he captioned the post:

"This Louis coat worth a double post #Uno"

However, fans were quick to react to Harden's colorful outfit and rallied to the comments section of the post. Some comments termed him as the G.O.A.T whereas some had a different take on his overall look for the night.

"Uno got that shi on can’t lie"

An influential figure in the fashion world, James Harden appeared in the Paris Fashion Week

Other than being a prominent NBA star, James Harden is equally an influential figure in the world of fashion. He had made headlines during his couple of appearances at The Paris Fashion Week.

Throughout his time at Paris Fashion Week, James Harden showcased his influence and presence as a high-profile figure in the fashion world. Harden's presence in Paris was further proliferated as he also took the opportunity to share images of himself alongside Lil Baby and Formula One star Lewis Hamilton, underscoring his active engagement with the fashion world.

However, according to TMZ Sports, his time in the fashion capital was marred by an unexpected encounter with law enforcement in 2021. Harden, along with rapper Lil Baby, was stopped by police in Paris, with local reports indicating that Lil Baby was arrested on a marijuana-related charge. Despite the ordeal, Harden was not arrested and was never taken into custody, as later confirmed by ESPN.

Despite the police encounter, Harden's involvement and participation in the event demonstrated his status as a trendsetter and influential presence in the fashion scene. His social media posts and public appearances alongside other notable personalities like Lil Baby and Lewis Hamilton further underscored his involvement and impact within the fashion community.