The rumored pursuit of Kristaps Porzingis by the Boston Celtics has left fans feeling perplexed and frustrated. Celtics faithful are wondering why their adored franchise would even entertain the idea of such a move.

Porzingis, who was once hailed as a rising star in the league, has faced challenges with injuries and inconsistent performance in recent seasons.

The Celtics are known for their storied history and tradition of winning championships, and fans expect nothing less than a serious and calculated approach to team building.

Here are some reaction on Twitter:

donny @DonnRunyan @TheNBACentral @ShamsCharania They still have gallinari under contract? Why go Kristaps when you’ll have to give jaylen 300 ms?? Their depth will be dismantled @TheNBACentral @ShamsCharania They still have gallinari under contract? Why go Kristaps when you’ll have to give jaylen 300 ms?? Their depth will be dismantled

The potential trade involving Porzingis feels like a departure from that mindset. Boston supporters had hoped for a more impactful acquisition that would strengthen their chances of contending for a championship.

Why the Wizards Must Retain Kristaps Porzingis Ahead of NBA Free Agency

Kristaps Porzingis

Retaining Kristaps Porzingis is of utmost importance as the Washington Wizards start their much-needed rebuilding phase. Bradley Beal's departure has led to the Wizards' acknowledgment of the need for change. Nevertheless, they should make sure not to succumb to the lure of utter averageness.

Kristaps Porzingis, along with Kyle Kuzma, provides the foundation for a revamped roster that can bring the team back into contention. Firstly, Porzingis is an excellent fit for the Wizards. Besides his impressive scoring average of 23 points per game, he is also known for his remarkable three-point shooting of 38.5 percent.

He possesses a special mix of skills. Few players possess his ability to protect the rim while also excelling as a long-range marksman. Porzingis represents the ideal player every team desires, capable of impacting the game in multiple facets.

Kristaps Porzingis also holds significant trade value. With his consistent excellence and impending free agency this summer, contenders will undoubtedly be enticed to pursue him. The Wizards can leverage this interest to secure valuable assets in potential trades or even explore signing him to a long-term deal.

By retaining Porzingis, the Wizards maintain control over their own destiny and have the opportunity to extract maximum value from his presence on the team.

