Unsung hero Landry Shamet shares real feelings after keeping Knicks’ dream alive

Landry Shamet is not a name that stands out on the New York Knicks roster. Yet, when his number was called in Game 5, he made the most of his minutes and drew the adulation of the Knicks fanbase as a result.

Ad

After the Knicks pulled off the 111-94 win over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday to keep their season alive, Shamet was asked to comment on the warm reception that he got from Madison Square Garden. In response, the seven-year pro out of Wichita State made his feelings for the fans perfectly clear.

"I love New York. I love these fans," Shamet said. "I see how they ride the wave with us, the highs and the lows...I just want to give everything I got to them."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

With the Knicks needing to extend the series and overcome a 1-3 deficit, head coach Tom Thibodeau — who is known for his notoriously short rotations — gave more spot minutes than usual to a number of his bench players. In the 14 minutes that Shamet played off the bench in Game 5, he was able to make impactful plays on both ends of the floor.

These plays included a wide open catch-and-shoot three, along with a long two-pointer off a pull-up. In addition, during one defensive sequence, Shamet smothered TJ McConnell on the baseline, forcing the Pacers guard to lose the ball.

Ad

In appreciation of Shamet's contributions, the New York faithful proceeded to chant his name and give him a standing ovation. Along with eliciting the fans' goodwill, Shamet was able to help the Knicks stay afloat in their best-of-seven encounter with the Pacers.

Shamet, however, will have to work even harder if he wants to run it back in Madison Square Garden this season, as Game 6 takes place in front of a rabid crowd inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Ad

Landry Shamet gets shoutout from famous Knicks fan after Game 5 performance

A number of A-list celebrities have faithully followed the Knicks this postseason along with legions of fans in New York City. One of these celebrities, actor and director Ben Stiller, gave Shamet a shoutout after his hustle in Game 5.

Ben Stiller @BenStiller Shout out to LANDRY SHAMET

With the Knicks once again competing for their playoff lives on Saturday, Stiller and his celebrity friends will likely show up once again at courtside, cheering on Shamet and the rest of their beloved team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More