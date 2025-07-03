"Untapped potential" - NBA fans react to Lakers being linked with Cam Whitmore as Rockets look to shed salary

The LA Lakers entered the offseason under a lot of pressure to make additions to their roster around LeBron James and Luka Doncic. After James opted into his $52.5 million player option, he and his agent, Rich Paul, sent a message to the team, emphasizing their desire to win another title. After finally signing a center, Los Angeles has been linked to a sign-and-trade deal netting them Cam Whitmore.

Dorian Finney-Smith left the Lakers for the Houston Rockets in free agency. However, now that Houston is looking to expand the trade that saw them receive Kevin Durant, Los Angeles might not lose him for nothing. According to ClutchPoints' Lakers Insider Anthony Irwin, Whitmore's name is one to watch if the new deal ends up including Finney-Smith and Los Angeles.

“Another name league sources have linked to the Lakers: Cam Whitmore," Irwin said. "If Houston decides to shed a little salary or if they expand the Kevin Durant trade to include their acquisition of Dorian Finney-Smith, Whitmore – who is looking for a larger role than he’d have on that loaded Rockets roster – is considered a candidate to be moved.”

Whitmore has struggled to receive consistent minutes on the Rockets since he was drafted in 2023. He has shown some flashes in his two professional seasons, but Houston's roster could be too deep to give him any opportunity to play. Fans reacted to the news that the forward could join their team, saying that he could reach a new level with Los Angeles.

JBond @jbondwagon LINK Cam Whitmore is actually a great addition to Lakers. He’s young. He has untapped potential. Good 3pter and defender.

TheGamelineGuru @Gamelineguru LINK That would be a solid pick up for the lakers , he’s been buried in the rockets rotation

Cipher @TheCipherEdge LINK Would be a solid pickup from the Lakers. Severely underused in Houston it was actually disgusting

Banner18☘️ @bleedgreen743 LINK Good bench scoring for LA and when Bron rest during the season

Dr. Guman Singh Gurjar @DrGumanSingh LINK Cam Whitmore to Lakers? Explosive talent, bigger role, perfect Hollywood script in motion

Whitmore's arrival gives Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick another wing to bring off of his bench alongside Jarred Vanderbilt and Jake LaRavia. The Lakers organization made player development one of their main focuses under Redick, and Whitmore could benefit from being a higher priority than he was in Houston. He is not the defender that Finney-Smith is, but he has a lot of room to grow.

Whitmore could join Deandre Ayton on the Lakers' front line

In their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles lacked size down low and were dominated in the paint. General manager Rob Pelinka had one main goal entering the summer; sign a center. After Los Angeles lost out on the premier options on the first night of free agency, fans grew concerned that their team would be unable to address their biggest need.

For better or worse, the Lakers addressed their biggest need by signing former Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton. The seven-footer has averaged a double-double throughout his career and joins fellow 2018 lottery pick Doncic in Redick's starting lineup. Despite the addition of Ayton, Los Angeles could use more size up front.

If they do bring in Whitmore in a re-structured deal, he figures to play in the frontcourt, spelling James when the 40-year-old gets his rest on the bench. While James' opinion on his team's decisions is important, every move Pelinka makes is made to try and convince Doncic to sign his contract extension in early August.

