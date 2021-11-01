“Until they change it, I’m going to use it” - Draymond Green to continue using the take foul to his advantage until rules get changed 

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who frequently uses take fouls to stop opposing players from scoring in transition on fastbreaks, was recently asked by Anthony Slater of The Athletic about the move getting legislated. Green mentioned he would continue to use them until the rules are changed. Here's what he said:

"I'm all for (legislating it out), but until they change it, I'm going to use it, for sure."

'Take fouls' disrupt the flow of the game. Many are suggesting that it should be legislated to make sure there are no unnecessary stoppages and fans can enjoy some good pace during a match. It gives teams on defense a great advantage when it isn't possible for them to get back on defense as quickly as they would have wanted.

The NBA has been actively making an effort to make the flow of the game better. Referees are now avoiding awarding fouls to players on offense who try to initiate contact through 'non-basketball' moves by launching into defensive players to gain an advantage when attempting a jump shot.

Draymond Green and Golden State Warriors off to a solid start

The Golden State Warriors are looking like a legitimate championship contender through the first six games of the campaign. They won four straight games to kick things off and have a 5-1 win/loss record as of now. The Warriors missed out on the playoffs last season by a close margin after failing to get past the play-in tournament.

One of the most impressive things to note right now about the Warriors is that they are still yet to see Klay Thompson return. They have a great blend of youth and experience, which has proved to be highly beneficial for them. Draymond Green continues to play an important role on and off the court for his team.

He is averaging 9.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and seven assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 steals per contest so far. It will be interesting to see how Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors fare as the season progresses.

