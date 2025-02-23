"Up there with Brady to Moss" - Skip Bayless draws striking comparison for Luka Doncic's 94-feet dime to LeBron James

Three Luka Doncic passes led to LeBron James baskets for the LA Lakers in the first half against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Two ended with a dunk by the four-time MVP, who relished running the breaks with Doncic pushing the ball. The chemistry between the two superstars helped the Lakers take a 63-54 lead heading into the second half.

Skip Bayless reacted to the play early in the first quarter where Doncic threw the ball 94 feet for a James slam:

“Luka to LeBron on fly patterns is right up there with Brady to Moss.”

The play happened after Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray had missed a corner 3-pointer. Doncic grabbed the rebound and without taking a dribble, threw the ball between Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon for James to catch. James, a four-time champ, caught it near the free-throw line before exploding for a tomahawk dunk.

Near the end of the end of the second quarter, Luka Doncic and LeBron James connected again. Luka Legend led the fastbreak and attracted the defense before feeding "King" James for an alley-oop slam.

Bayless, a diehard Tom Brady fan, had the perfect comparison for the play Luka Doncic and LeBron James did.

The veteran sports analyst couldn't help but picture the seven-time Super Bowl winner throwing a dart to Randy Moss. The 39 touchdowns Brady threw to the legendary wide receiver is the most by a wideout in Brady’s GOAT-worthy career.

Doncic and James are early in their partnership. Still, they’re already showing flashes of what they could give the Lakers as the season progresses.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic took turns in dissecting the Denver Nuggets defense in the first half

The most Luka Doncic has scored in a game for the Lakers is 16 points, which he did against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 12. In 16 first-half minutes versus the Denver Nuggets, Luka Magic scattered 19 points with five assists, five rebounds and two steals as LA outscored Denver by 12 points.

Doncic’s fast start forced the Nuggets to focus on the Slovenian, allowing LeBron James an opening to be more aggressive. The All-Star forward delivered 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal.

The LA Lakers defense, which topped the NBA in defensive rating in the past 15 games, held Denver’s juggernaut offense in check. On the other end, the Doncic-James pairing repeatedly carved the Nuggets to push the Lakers to a 63-54 halftime lead.

