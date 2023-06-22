Updated NBA Draft Order (22nd June): Final draft order explored

With just a few hours to go until the NBA Draft, there has been multiple changes to the order in which teams will be selecting. Here is an updated breakdown of the first and second round following an array of trades.
As of now, there hasn't been much change to the lottery, but that could change as things get closer. Leading up to the NBA Draft, multiple teams in the top ten have been exploring trades with their picks.
Updated NBA Draft order:
The lottery
1) San Antonio Spurs
2) Charlotte Hornets
3) Portland Trail Blazers
4) Houston Rockets
5) Detorit Pistons
6) Orlando Magic
7) Indiana Pacers
8) Washington Wizards
9) Utah Jazz
10) Dallas Mavericks
11) Orlando Magic
12) OKC Thunder
13) Toronto Raptors
14) New Orleans Pelicans
Rest of first round
15) Atlanta Hawks
16) Utah Jazz
17) LA Lakers
18) Miami Heat
19) Golden State Warriors
20) Houston Rockets
21) Brooklyn Nets
22) Brooklyn Nets
23) Portland Trail Blazers
24) Sacramento Kings
25) Boston Celtics
26) Indiana Pacers
27) Charlotte Hornets
28) Utah Jazz
29) Indana Pacers
30) LA Clippers
One of the biggest changes of the first round was the Boston Celtics landing the 25th overall pick from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Marcus Smart.
Second Round of NBA Draft:
31) Detroit Pistons
32) Indiana Pacers
33) San Anotnio Spurs
34) Charlotte Hornets
35) Boston Celtics
36) Orlando Magic
37) OKC Thunder
38) Sacramento Kings
39) Charlotte Hornets
40) LA Lakers
41) Charlotte Hornets
42) Washington Wizards
43) Portland Trail Blazers
44) San Antonio Spurs
45) Memphis Grizzlies
46) Atlanta Hawks
47) Indiana Pacers
48) LA Clippers
49) Cleveland Cavaliers
50) OKC Thunder
51) Brooklyn Nets
52) Phoenix Suns
53) Minnesota Timberwolves
54) Sacramento Kings
55) Indiana Pacers
56) Memphis Grizzlies
57) Chicago Bulls (forefeited)
58) Philadelphia 76ers (forefeited)
59) Washington Wizards
60) Milwaukee Bucks
Just recently, the LA Lakers pulled off a trade with the Indiana Pacers to move up seven spots in the second round.