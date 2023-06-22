Updated NBA Draft Order (22nd June): Final draft order explored

With just a few hours to go until the NBA Draft, there has been multiple changes to the order in which teams will be selecting. Here is an updated breakdown of the first and second round following an array of trades.

As of now, there hasn't been much change to the lottery, but that could change as things get closer. Leading up to the NBA Draft, multiple teams in the top ten have been exploring trades with their picks.

Updated NBA Draft order:

The lottery

1) San Antonio Spurs

2) Charlotte Hornets

3) Portland Trail Blazers

4) Houston Rockets

5) Detorit Pistons

6) Orlando Magic

7) Indiana Pacers

8) Washington Wizards

9) Utah Jazz

10) Dallas Mavericks

11) Orlando Magic

12) OKC Thunder

13) Toronto Raptors

14) New Orleans Pelicans

Rest of first round

15) Atlanta Hawks

16) Utah Jazz

17) LA Lakers

18) Miami Heat

19) Golden State Warriors

20) Houston Rockets

21) Brooklyn Nets

22) Brooklyn Nets

23) Portland Trail Blazers

24) Sacramento Kings

25) Boston Celtics

26) Indiana Pacers

27) Charlotte Hornets

28) Utah Jazz

29) Indana Pacers

30) LA Clippers

One of the biggest changes of the first round was the Boston Celtics landing the 25th overall pick from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Marcus Smart.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Grizzlies are sending 2023 and 2024 first-round picks to the Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Grizzlies are sending No. 25 on Thursday night and 2024 pick via Golden State for Smart. The Grizzlies are sending 2023 and 2024 first-round picks to the Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Grizzlies are sending No. 25 on Thursday night and 2024 pick via Golden State for Smart.

Second Round of NBA Draft:

31) Detroit Pistons

32) Indiana Pacers

33) San Anotnio Spurs

34) Charlotte Hornets

35) Boston Celtics

36) Orlando Magic

37) OKC Thunder

38) Sacramento Kings

39) Charlotte Hornets

40) LA Lakers

41) Charlotte Hornets

42) Washington Wizards

43) Portland Trail Blazers

44) San Antonio Spurs

45) Memphis Grizzlies

46) Atlanta Hawks

47) Indiana Pacers

48) LA Clippers

49) Cleveland Cavaliers

50) OKC Thunder

51) Brooklyn Nets

52) Phoenix Suns

53) Minnesota Timberwolves

54) Sacramento Kings

55) Indiana Pacers

56) Memphis Grizzlies

57) Chicago Bulls (forefeited)

58) Philadelphia 76ers (forefeited)

59) Washington Wizards

60) Milwaukee Bucks

Just recently, the LA Lakers pulled off a trade with the Indiana Pacers to move up seven spots in the second round.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring the 40th pick from the Indiana Pacers for No. 47 and cash, sources tell ESPN. The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring the 40th pick from the Indiana Pacers for No. 47 and cash, sources tell ESPN. The Lakers now own Nos. 17 and 40 on the draft board tonight. They made a move up a board that's believed to have some real second-round value. The Pacers hold four picks tonight, including Nos. 7, 26, 47 and 55. twitter.com/wojespn/status… The Lakers now own Nos. 17 and 40 on the draft board tonight. They made a move up a board that's believed to have some real second-round value. The Pacers hold four picks tonight, including Nos. 7, 26, 47 and 55. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

