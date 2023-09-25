"Ur running nowhere with that hairstyle" - NBA fans react hilariously to Jalen Rose contemplating potential political career

Jalen Rose found himself unexpectedly considering a venture into politics after posting a picture of him dressed in formal attire. As a result, his fashion choice and intention to pursue this new path have been met with lighthearted amusement from his fans.

Initially, Rose shared a picture featuring him sporting braided hair while dressed in a black suit, accompanied by the caption:

"Suited and Booted."

Out of the blue, five hours later, he reposted the photo with an unexpected caption:

“Should I run for Mayor or Governor??”

This triggered a humorous response from fans, with one joking that he wouldn't "run anywhere" with his sense of style.

Another fan quipped that his appearance might make it difficult for anyone to take him seriously.

Here are other hilarious reactions to Rose’s post:

Some fans offered more supportive comments:

Dave Bing, not Jalen Rose, is the first Detroit hooper-turned-mayor

The aspirations of Rose, a Detroit native, have actually already been realized by the former Detroit Piston, Dave Bing.

Detroit Piston Dave Bing

Bing was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 1966 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons. He averaged 20 ppg in his first season and was honored with the 1967 NBA Rookie of the Year Award. The following season, he led the NBA in scoring with an impressive average of 27.1 ppg.

During his tenure with the Pistons, Bing made his mark with six appearances in the NBA All-Star Games, spanning from 1968 to 1969 and then from 1971 to 1975. Additionally, he garnered recognition by being selected to the All-NBA First Team in 1968 and 1971.

After leaving the Detroit Pistons, Bing spent his next two seasons with the Washington Bullets, where he earned another NBA All-Star nod in 1976 and clinched the game's MVP Award. His final season in the league was with the Boston Celtics, where he averaged 13.6 points. Bing retired at the end of the 1977–1978 season.

Throughout his NBA career spanning 12 seasons and 901 games, Bing posted averages of 20.3 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.8 rebounds. He amassed a total of 18,327 points and 5,397 assists. He was eventually voted into the Naismith Hall of Fame.

On Oct. 16, 2008, Bing declared his candidacy for the position of Mayor of Detroit in the 2009 Detroit mayoral special election, which was held to complete the term of Kwame Kilpatrick. Kilpatrick had resigned as part of a plea bargain deal after facing charges of perjury.

Bing emerged as the top candidate in a non-partisan primary held on February 24, 2009, where there were 15 contenders. In the general election that took place on May 5, 2009, Bing secured victory, defeating the interim mayor, Kenneth Cockrel Jr. He was subsequently reelected to a full term on Nov. 3, 2009.