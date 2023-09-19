"USA are going home with no medals": French phenom Victor Wembanyama's Paris Olympics commitment has NBA fans buzzing

Following Victor Wembanyama's confirmation that he will play the 2024 Paris Olympics, fans reckon the USA will return empty-handed from the quadrennial Games.

Before being selected No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA Draft, Wembanyama was in the limelight. The anticipation he had built before his arrival in the NBA was incredible due to his promising upside.

Back in his days playing in France, the French phenom averaged 21.6 points per game (47.0% shooting, including 27.5% from the 3-point range) and 10.4 rebounds.

Following France's disappointing group-stage exit in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Wembanyama has confirmed his participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics, via L'Equipe.

Hilariously, after Victor Wembanyama's announcement, NBA fans on X, formerly called Twitter, reacted. One fan reacted:

"USA are going home with no medals at the Olympics."

Here are some top reactions:

From the reactions of the fans, it's obvious that the anticipation is palpable, considering many NBA talents likely to be present in next year's Olympics.

That was built up when The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that LeBron James had expressed interest in playing for Team USA.

Both USA and France didn't meet expectations at the recent FIBA World Cup, where the Americans made the last four. Both nations will hope to fare better at next year's Olympics.

Victor Wembanyama explains decision to play for France in 2024 Paris Olympics

Victor Wembanyama is looking forward to his much-anticipated NBA debut with the San Antonio Spurs once the 2023-24 season begins.

However, he has placed himself in the limelight with his recent confirmation of joining France for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Explaining his decision via L'Equipe, he said:

"Succeeding in the Olympics would be a great story," Wembanyama said. "And there will be no goal other than gold. Of course, I will be present in the Olympics. I watched the FIBA World Cup and the result was very disappointing. However, I am not worried. I have no judgement to make; I was not on the team, and it is in the hands of top-level players."

"I feel that this does not alter the opportunity to do something big in Paris next year," Wembanyama added.

Regarding concerns about his health following his decision to represent France in next year's Olympics, Victor Wembanyama said:

"It would not be realistic in terms of development and not careful in terms of health," Wembanyama said.

"I hope people will understand. It's frustrating for me too. The France team is still my focus. I want to win as many titles as possible with it. But I think it's a necessary sacrifice."