Usain Bolt hyped after Steph Curry-less Warriors clinch massive win in NBA playoffs semis

Usain Bolt, who's often considered the greatest sprinter of all time, was hyped after the Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry-less win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors took a 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference semifinals with a 99-88 victory on Tuesday.

Curry played just 13 minutes after exiting the game in the second quarter due to a hamstring injury. He was ruled out for the rest of the contest, but the Warriors dominated the cold-shooting Timberwolves to earn an impressive win.

Bolt, who watched the game on his laptop, dropped a reaction on Instagram stories after Golden State's statement win. Buddy Hield led the way again with 24 points, eight rebounds and three assists, with five 3-point shots made, while Jimmy Butler added 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

"This was a good win @warriors @jimmybutler," Bolt wrote.

Usain Bolt reacts to Golden State's win in Game 1. (Photo: @usainbolt on IG)

The Golden State Warriors played well in the first quarter, with Steph Curry having a great start. They built a double-digit lead in the second quarter, but Curry went down with a hamstring injury and was unsurprisingly ruled out for the rest of the game.

Hamstring injuries are quite tricky and complicated, and the Warriors know a thing or two about them, especially after what happened to Kevin Durant in 2019. They wouldn't want something to happen to Curry, so they are going to be very cautious with their superstar guard.

The four-time NBA champion finished with just 13 points and three made shots from beyond the arc. Draymond Green also stepped up with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Anthony Edwards had 23 points for the cold-shooting Minnesota Timberwolves.

Steph Curry injury update

Steph Curry injury update. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking to reporters after the game, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr revealed that Steph Curry is unlikely to play in Game 2 on Thursday. Kerr feels optimistic about the hamstring injury his superstar suffered, but the two-time MVP will undergo an MRI to determine the severity.

"We're definitely game-planning for him to not be available on Thursday, but we don't know yet," Kerr said (according to CBS Sports). "With a hamstring, it's hard to imagine that he would play Thursday."

Kerr added that Curry felt crushed after the injury happened but was happy to see the rest of the team step up in his absence. All of them are concerned about the injury, but they have no control over it. They are looking forward to Game 2 on Thursday at Target Center.

