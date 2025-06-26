"Use this pick to trade for Cooper Flagg" - NBA fans react to Lakers' potentially drafting 7-foot-1 center after $2.5 million deal with Bulls

On Thursday, the LA Lakers made a trade to move up to the second round of the 2025 NBA draft. Although it's the second round, there are still a few gems the team could acquire. The Lakers now have the 45th pick after trading their 55th pick and cash ($2.5 million) to the Chicago Bulls.
Many are speculating that the franchise could potentially draft a big man. The prospect linked to the team is former Creighton University center Ryan Kalkbrenner. The 7-foot-1 frontcourt player is expected to be a draft-day steal.
He spent five seasons in college and his final year, he averaged 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks. His defensive tenacity earned him the Big East Defensive Player of the Year four times. Moreover, throughout his stay in college, he shot 65.8 percent from the field.
After the trade was made, fans urged the team to draft the young big man. Others had some suggestions about what the front office should do.
"They should try and use this pick as one of the pieces to trade for Flagg, Pelinka knows what to do just get Nico out for a drink," a fan said.
"I don’t think they moved up high enough lol.. if he’s still on the board I don’t see him getting past the Pacers tbh," another fan commented.
"Rob just trade for Kessler you jw," one fan said.
Other fans didn't like how the information got leaked.
"15 other picks have the chance to do the funniest thing," a comment read.
"Why would they leak this?😭😭😭 Someone is gonna leverage assets out of then," someone commented.
"Would be hella funny if some team drafts him before Lakers🤣🤣🤣" a fan said.
Lakers are predicted to select a 21-year-old forward
The Lakers hold the 45th pick in the draft. ESPN's Jonathan Givony predicts the franchise will draft 21-year-old Australian forward Alex Toohey.
"Toohey checks some boxes with his feel for the game, consistent motor, length and anticipation on the defense," Givony wrote. "He has sharp basketball instincts, but he'll need to become a more consistently aggressive and impactful offensive threat to use them in an NBA role -- something he took a step in the right direction with this past year."
Toohey spent two seasons in the NBL (Australian basketball league). In his second season, he averaged 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
The downside for the Lakers, if they end up drafting him, is his inconsistent outside stroke. He shot just 28 percent from deep through the two seasons he played in the Australian league.
