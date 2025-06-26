"Use this pick to trade for Cooper Flagg" - NBA fans react to Lakers' potentially drafting 7-foot-1 center after $2.5 million deal with Bulls

On Thursday, the LA Lakers made a trade to move up to the second round of the 2025 NBA draft. Although it's the second round, there are still a few gems the team could acquire. The Lakers now have the 45th pick after trading their 55th pick and cash ($2.5 million) to the Chicago Bulls.

Ad

Many are speculating that the franchise could potentially draft a big man. The prospect linked to the team is former Creighton University center Ryan Kalkbrenner. The 7-foot-1 frontcourt player is expected to be a draft-day steal.

He spent five seasons in college and his final year, he averaged 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks. His defensive tenacity earned him the Big East Defensive Player of the Year four times. Moreover, throughout his stay in college, he shot 65.8 percent from the field.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

After the trade was made, fans urged the team to draft the young big man. Others had some suggestions about what the front office should do.

"They should try and use this pick as one of the pieces to trade for Flagg, Pelinka knows what to do just get Nico out for a drink," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I don’t think they moved up high enough lol.. if he’s still on the board I don’t see him getting past the Pacers tbh," another fan commented.

"Rob just trade for Kessler you jw," one fan said.

Other fans didn't like how the information got leaked.

"15 other picks have the chance to do the funniest thing," a comment read.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Why would they leak this?😭😭😭 Someone is gonna leverage assets out of then," someone commented.

"Would be hella funny if some team drafts him before Lakers🤣🤣🤣" a fan said.

Lakers are predicted to select a 21-year-old forward

The Lakers hold the 45th pick in the draft. ESPN's Jonathan Givony predicts the franchise will draft 21-year-old Australian forward Alex Toohey.

Ad

"Toohey checks some boxes with his feel for the game, consistent motor, length and anticipation on the defense," Givony wrote. "He has sharp basketball instincts, but he'll need to become a more consistently aggressive and impactful offensive threat to use them in an NBA role -- something he took a step in the right direction with this past year."

Ad

Toohey spent two seasons in the NBL (Australian basketball league). In his second season, he averaged 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

The downside for the Lakers, if they end up drafting him, is his inconsistent outside stroke. He shot just 28 percent from deep through the two seasons he played in the Australian league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More