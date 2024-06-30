“Using weapons to try and break in”- Noah Vonleh claims Shanghai Sharks forced him to play with injury, took hotel room away

Noah Vonleh played 10 seasons with the NBA before going to China and signing with the Shanghai Sharks on Aug. 17, 2023. However, Vonleh shared some problematic details about his experience with the team that involved having his contract wrongfully terminated and his hotel room being taken away.

He shared his experience through Instagram stories and individual posts on his social media handle. The former Trail Blazers center was dealing with an injury throughout the season and the recovery wasn't going in the right direction. Despite his injury, Vonleh claims the team made him play.

To make matters worse, the Sharks terminated his contract. Additionally, the team's general manager also had his hotel room canceled and even tried breaking into his room to forcefully bring him out.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I was dealing with an injury during the season," Vonleh posted. "The Sharks tried to rush me back many times ... They wrongfully terminated the contract on Feb. 26, 2024. ... Now the general manager wants to have my room cancelled. ... There's six people coming to my room, trying to break in. ... They using weapons to try and break in and threatening me."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Noah Vonleh denied a proper meeting to talk about his remaining salary from his contract

Noah Vonleh isn't too pleased with how his relationship has evolved with the Shanghai Sharks.

Despite being advised by board members from the Chinese Basketball Association that they didn't have solid grounds to terminate his contract, Vonleh shared in an Instagram post that he is still being denied a proper meeting to talk things through.

"In March, the third and final stage of the season begins," Vonleh posted. "I'm asking for meetings with the team to figure out how to get my remaining salary since I'm on a fully guaranteed deal and they no longer want me on the team. ... They declined the requests for meetings and always have excuses for why."

Former Boston Celtics center Noah Vonleh

The former Celtics big man is still owed his playoff bonus during the 2021–22 season and the remaining balance of his 2023–24 deal.

No official statements have been made by the Shanghai Sharks as of now.