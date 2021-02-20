Utah Jazz 112-116 LA Clippers: Twitter erupts as Kawhi Leonard and Donovan Mitchell exchange blows

The full-strength LA Clippers played their hearts out to beat the Utah Jazz 116-112 in the second consecutive game between these two sides. Ty Lue's unit was buoyed by the return of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the starting lineup, both of whom had a huge impact on proceedings.
Donovan Mitchell kept the Utah Jazz in the game despite them going down by double-digits early in the first half. He had help from Bojan Bogdanovic as well who managed 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting but that wasn't enough to keep the LA Clippers at bay.
LA Clippers take control of proceedings early and hold on for the win despite Utah Jazz's comeback
The LA Clippers made the most of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's return to start off red-hot from the field. The Utah Jazz were yet to find their rhythm as Donovan Mitchell struggled from the floor. The hosts rushed to a 15 point lead before halftime.
Mitchell truly showed up after the break and dropped bucket after bucket to force a 20-point turnaround as the Utah Jazz clawed back to take the lead. It was a closely contested affair from there onwards but Leonard and Marcus Morris rose to the occasion for LA Clippers. The duo made some clutch shots and hustle plays to hold on for a hard-fought victory.
LA Clippers return to winning ways thanks to Kawhi Leonard's two-way showcase
Kawhi Leonard returned to action after a week and led LA Clippers' charge in this game. He had 29 points, four assists, and five rebounds including two clutch offensive boards. Paul George was also back in the lineup tonight but he fizzled out after shooting 4-of-6 to start the game. He irritated the fans with his aggressive push-offs though.
Marcus Morris Sr. made the most important shots tonight. He scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to keep the LA Clippers ahead of Utah Jazz. Morris finished with 17 points in another clutch display.
Donovan Mitchell's late-game heroics not enough for Utah Jazz
Donovan Mitchell displayed his tenacity when it mattered the most. The shooting guard scored 15 of Utah Jazz's first 18 points in the third quarter. He also made some wild treys with seconds on the clock to keep his side in the hunt. He finished with 35 points and five assists.
Rudy Gobert wasn't too effective while going forward tonight but held his own defensively for the majority of the game. The LA Clippers then switched to a small lineup and the two-time Defensive Player of the Year struggled against their pace as Utah Jazz's unbeaten run came to a close.