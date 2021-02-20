Utah Jazz 112-116 LA Clippers: Twitter erupts as Kawhi Leonard and Donovan Mitchell exchange blows

The full-strength LA Clippers played their hearts out to beat the Utah Jazz 116-112 in the second consecutive game between these two sides. Ty Lue's unit was buoyed by the return of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the starting lineup, both of whom had a huge impact on proceedings.

Donovan Mitchell kept the Utah Jazz in the game despite them going down by double-digits early in the first half. He had help from Bojan Bogdanovic as well who managed 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting but that wasn't enough to keep the LA Clippers at bay.

LA Clippers take control of proceedings early and hold on for the win despite Utah Jazz's comeback

The LA Clippers made the most of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's return to start off red-hot from the field. The Utah Jazz were yet to find their rhythm as Donovan Mitchell struggled from the floor. The hosts rushed to a 15 point lead before halftime.

Mitchell truly showed up after the break and dropped bucket after bucket to force a 20-point turnaround as the Utah Jazz clawed back to take the lead. It was a closely contested affair from there onwards but Leonard and Marcus Morris rose to the occasion for LA Clippers. The duo made some clutch shots and hustle plays to hold on for a hard-fought victory.

The clippers are elite. So well rounded on both ends — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) February 20, 2021

The jazz are contenders. I can see us beating the clips in a 7 game series. We already beat them once when they were fully healthy earlier this year. AND were not gonna win every game🤷🏽‍♂️ I ain’t worried😈 — Jingles👨🏼‍🦳 (@Jinglesss) February 20, 2021

Ty Lue's decision go to small without a center, where Rudy Gobert is guarding Patrick Beverley, has really opened up the floor offensively. Jazz haven't been able to make the Clippers pay on the other end. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 20, 2021

Shooting in an empty gym for professional basketball players gotta be different lol



These Clipper Shooting #'s this year don't make any sense — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) February 20, 2021

You know you may have been spoiled as a Jazz fan when your team is down single digits at halftime and you’re like 😥 — Sarah (@Jazzbug20) February 20, 2021

Advertisement

Clippers fans after beating the Jazz on Kawhi's return pic.twitter.com/sbvT0jZdAp — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 20, 2021

LA Clippers return to winning ways thanks to Kawhi Leonard's two-way showcase

Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard returned to action after a week and led LA Clippers' charge in this game. He had 29 points, four assists, and five rebounds including two clutch offensive boards. Paul George was also back in the lineup tonight but he fizzled out after shooting 4-of-6 to start the game. He irritated the fans with his aggressive push-offs though.

Advertisement

Marcus Morris Sr. made the most important shots tonight. He scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to keep the LA Clippers ahead of Utah Jazz. Morris finished with 17 points in another clutch display.

“Nobody can stop this Utah Jazz team”



Kawhi Leonard: pic.twitter.com/DruRgO7kXe — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) February 20, 2021

Faith of the universe on the line Martians had the death beams Pointing at us and you better hit it? I WANT MARCUS MORRIS — CLIPSET✂️🔥 (@PrimeLAC_) February 20, 2021

Paul George creating space: pic.twitter.com/loWDMaquea — Grant Pierce (@bigbabyg17) February 20, 2021

clippers are now 22-9 and have won 5 of their last 6. it was just great to have kawhi paul george and the full crew back. this really is a special special group. when healthy they’ve got a real shot to win it. 1st signature win for the clippers since early in the season. yessir — Jamal Cristopher (@Clippers24seven) February 20, 2021

Advertisement

Lou Williams mic’d up is amazing man true leader, underground goat 🐐 pic.twitter.com/mHQNptNXx3 — CLIPSET✂️🔥 (@PrimeLAC_) February 20, 2021

Donovan Mitchell's late-game heroics not enough for Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell displayed his tenacity when it mattered the most. The shooting guard scored 15 of Utah Jazz's first 18 points in the third quarter. He also made some wild treys with seconds on the clock to keep his side in the hunt. He finished with 35 points and five assists.

Rudy Gobert wasn't too effective while going forward tonight but held his own defensively for the majority of the game. The LA Clippers then switched to a small lineup and the two-time Defensive Player of the Year struggled against their pace as Utah Jazz's unbeaten run came to a close.

Advertisement

Donovan Mitchell is giving me 2018 first round flashbacks good lord — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) February 20, 2021

Shaq should have just left Donovan Mitchell alone. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) February 20, 2021

we have to start talking about Donovan Mitchell as one of the most clutch players in the league because I swear he always keeps the Jazz in close games — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) February 20, 2021

Kawhi just tried to put Rudy Gobert on a poster.. didn't work out well. — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) February 20, 2021