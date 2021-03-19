Utah Jazz 122-131 Washington Wizards: Twitter erupts as Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal combine for 78 points in upset win

The Washington Wizards halted a five-game skid with an upset win over the Western Conference leaders, Utah Jazz. Russell Westbrook had a 35-point triple-double and Bradley Beal added another 43 as the Wizards won 131-122 at home.
The Utah Jazz had some solid performers of their own in Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles. Mitchell finished with 42 and Ingles had a career-high 34 points but the Jazz just couldn't contain the Washington Wizards defensively.
Washington Wizards dominate proceedings from the start
The Washington Wizards were desperate to end their miserable run and it showed in the intensity that they played with to start off the game. Russell Westbrook was at his indomitable best as he exploded for 22 points in the first half itself. He then took a back seat and allowed Bradley Beal to take over, who torched the Utah Jazz by scoring 30 points in the second-half itself.
Westbrook finished with 35 points, 13 assists and 15 rebounds to notch up a league-leading 13th triple-double of the season. Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards snapped their 11-game losing streak in games where Beal scored 40 or more points.
Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles lead Utah Jazz's fightback but it ends in vain
The Utah Jazz trailed by as many as 24 points in the second quarter with Donovan Mitchell struggling from the field. But the two-time All-Star turned up big after the break and scored 33 second-half points as the Jazz cut the Washington Wizards' lead to just seven with half a quarter left to play.
But Mitchell was equally mediocre on defense and made some bad reads as Westbrook and Beal sealed the deal for the hosts.
Joe Ingles replaced Mike Conley in the starting lineup and didn't disappoint. He made eight treys to keep the Utah Jazz in the hunt, but his defense was lackluster too. Quin Synder's men have now lost six of their last 11 games and need to pull up their socks quickly.