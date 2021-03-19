Utah Jazz 122-131 Washington Wizards: Twitter erupts as Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal combine for 78 points in upset win

The Washington Wizards halted a five-game skid with an upset win over the Western Conference leaders, Utah Jazz. Russell Westbrook had a 35-point triple-double and Bradley Beal added another 43 as the Wizards won 131-122 at home.

The Utah Jazz had some solid performers of their own in Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles. Mitchell finished with 42 and Ingles had a career-high 34 points but the Jazz just couldn't contain the Washington Wizards defensively.

Washington Wizards dominate proceedings from the start

The Washington Wizards were desperate to end their miserable run and it showed in the intensity that they played with to start off the game. Russell Westbrook was at his indomitable best as he exploded for 22 points in the first half itself. He then took a back seat and allowed Bradley Beal to take over, who torched the Utah Jazz by scoring 30 points in the second-half itself.

The Wizards' backcourt was on fire

Westbrook finished with 35 points, 13 assists and 15 rebounds to notch up a league-leading 13th triple-double of the season. Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards snapped their 11-game losing streak in games where Beal scored 40 or more points.

It appeared Donovan Mitchell started talking trash to Russell Westbrook on the Wizards' first or second possession. Russ opened the game with 11p-4r-2a in 6:34 minutes of action. — Zach Rosen (@ZacharySRosen) March 18, 2021

Westbrook last night: "I’m not gonna miss anymore dunks. I can tell you that."



Westbrook tonight:



pic.twitter.com/8vxF7ypR8P — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 18, 2021

enjoyed this sequence...



1) Rui Hachimura turns the ball over in the post

2) Westbrook pulls him aside in huddle and coaches him up

3) His first play out of the timeout, Rui applies the teachings to similar situation and gets free throws pic.twitter.com/3aq1SgDydq — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 18, 2021

How many duos in the NBA can combine for 80 on the Jazz?



Even if the Wizards don’t make the playoffs, they should keep this team together. Beal and Russ are supposed to be a top five seed in the East. It’s about putting in a system that works and defending as a team. pic.twitter.com/WwAfc1nBYm — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) March 19, 2021

So, uhhh, Russell Westbrook is playing possibly his best game of the year, the defense has been stifling, Hachimura is being selected but effective, Bonga is being so Bonga it’s painful, Beal has 13 on 7 shots … and the Wizards are beating the Jazz by 21. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 19, 2021

Bradley Beal when the Wizards finally win a game where he scores over 40 points pic.twitter.com/MsXrpq70kC — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) March 19, 2021

Crime tape Beal is catching bodies tonight — Becca Winkert (@BeccaMVP) March 19, 2021

Beal and Westbrook going at Gobert like he’s enes Kanter on defense — kyle/Free agent nba fan (@knicks_tape99) March 19, 2021

ROCK THE BABY RUSS! 👶🏽pic.twitter.com/gDw7KOSyD0 — Westbrook Brasil 🇧🇷 (@WestbrookBR_) March 19, 2021

This is a prideful group starting with the leadership of Beal and Westbrook. Not surprised by this outcome. #DCAboveAll — Chris Miller 🎥🎙🏀 (@cmillsnbcs) March 19, 2021

Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles lead Utah Jazz's fightback but it ends in vain

The Utah Jazz trailed by as many as 24 points in the second quarter with Donovan Mitchell struggling from the field. But the two-time All-Star turned up big after the break and scored 33 second-half points as the Jazz cut the Washington Wizards' lead to just seven with half a quarter left to play.

Donovan Mitchell

But Mitchell was equally mediocre on defense and made some bad reads as Westbrook and Beal sealed the deal for the hosts.

Joe Ingles replaced Mike Conley in the starting lineup and didn't disappoint. He made eight treys to keep the Utah Jazz in the hunt, but his defense was lackluster too. Quin Synder's men have now lost six of their last 11 games and need to pull up their socks quickly.

I don’t know what’s more surprising: that tonight was Joe Ingles’ first 30-point game, or that he’s now tied with Rudy Gobert on the 30-point-games list. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) March 19, 2021

Beal vs Mitchell is good TV right now!

✌🏿 — Ekpe Udoh (@EkpeUdoh) March 19, 2021

Man, Mitchell defensively... you'd just like to see him be smarter. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) March 19, 2021

I think the frustrating thing is when you see Bojan have one or two nice defensive possessions every once in a while, or even with Donovan we know what he CAN do. But it's what they're not doing that is teeth grindingly annoying. — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) March 19, 2021

Joe really shot 8/10 from three and the Jazz lost — James Hansen (@hansenjames) March 19, 2021

Note to every other team in the @NBA.

If you don't take the @WashWizards seriously (which understandably most don't) you will get beat.

Jazz didn't and paid the price.@BuckandPhil — Steve Buckhantz (@SteveBuckhantz) March 19, 2021