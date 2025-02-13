Utah Jazz GM reveals front office agreed with one aspect of Luka Doncic trade with counterpart Rob Pelinka

The Luka Doncic trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the LA Lakers is still sending shockwaves in the NBA. The Mavericks are continuing to deal with the backlash from their loyal fanbase that felt betrayed, while the Lakers are adjusting to their newest superstar.

Some might not know it, but the Utah Jazz were involved in the trade. The Jazz had to absorb Jalen Hood-Schifino's contract for the deal to go through and get approved. While Jazz CEO Danny Ainge didn't know what the trade was initially, general manager Justin Zanik revealed that he agreed with Rob Pelinka's assessment of it.

"Obviously, Rob Pelinka even said it in his press conference introducing Luka that it was a gift," Zanik said during the broadcast of the Lakers-Jazz game on Wednesday. "I think that's how a lot of my colleagues, I don't want to speak for them, but that's how we kind of felt."

Many around the league, from players to coaches and executives, were shocked and baffled by the Luka Doncic trade. Doncic is considered among the best in the world, and at the age of 25, is someone a franchise should build around.

However, the Dallas Mavericks decided to "win now" and acquired Anthony Davis from the LA Lakers. The Mavs also received a 2029 first-round pick and Max Christie, but they don't have the same potential and impact as Doncic.

To exacerbate matters for the Mavs, Davis suffered an injury in his first game and has been ruled out for several weeks. Doncic, meanwhile, made his Lakers debut on Monday in a win over the Utah Jazz. His second game didn't go as planned, though, as Utah bounced back to get its revenge.

Nevertheless, Rob Pelinka and Justin Zanik are possibly not just only two executives in the NBA who think that the Lakers getting a generational talent is a "gift." Luka Doncic, despite what the Mavs have said about him, led the franchise to their first NBA Finals appearance last season.

Luka Doncic drops 16 in his second game as the Lakers lose in Utah

Luka Doncic drops 16 in his second game as the Lakers lose in Utah. (Photo: IMAGN)

The LA Lakers visited the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday for the final game before the All-Star break. Luka Doncic played just 23 minutes, scoring 16 points, but the Lakers dropped a tough one against the Utah Jazz, 131-119.

Doncic went 6-for-13 from the field, including 3-for-8 from beyond the arc. It wasn't an ideal result for the Lakers, but the Jazz wanted it more. The purple and gold barely did anything in the third quarter when the hosts went on a huge run to essentially put the game away.

The Lakers won't be back in action until next Wednesday when they host the Charlotte Hornets at the Crypto.com Arena.

