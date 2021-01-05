Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - January 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets are set to face off against the Utah Jazz during NBA Season 2020-21.

Both teams come into this game with wildly different situations. While the Nets were expected to steamroll through the league, the franchise has struggled to get wins in the last few games and currently sit on a record of 3-4.

On the other hand, the Utah Jazz have gone from strength to strength and come into this game with a fair bit of momentum behind them. The franchise currently has the fourth-best record in a stacked western conference, at 4-2.

Both teams are filled with immense talent, and it'll be interesting to see how this matchup develops during the game.

Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Updates

Utah Jazz

Derrick Favors

The Utah Jazz come into this game with only one injury concern. Derrick Favors is reportedly suffering from soreness in his right knee. Still, the franchise has since confirmed that the 29-year-old is still probable to feature against the Brooklyn Nets.

Considering how important Favors has been for the Utah Jazz's rotation, his inclusion in the roster would be a massive boost for the franchise ahead of this game.

Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets have some serious concerns regarding absences ahead of their clash against the Utah Jazz.

Their biggest worry here will be the exclusion of Kevin Durant from this game. The 32-year-old has been asked to quarantine for 7 days by the NBA, after contact tracing revealed he is in danger of contracting COVID-19.

Kevin Durant's facing a 7-day quarantine under league protocols because of exposure to a positive COVID-19 case, sources tell ESPN. He had the coronavirus in May, continues to register antibodies and has tested negative in multiple recents tests. He'd miss 4 games in next week. https://t.co/HFHFKHolte — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 4, 2021

Given how desperate the franchise is for a win at the moment, the Slim Reaper's absence will be a huge blow to the team.

The Nets have also missed Spencer Dinwiddie. After he suffered an ACL injury, the team have missed his playmaking abilities. Add onto that the knee injury suffered by Nicolas Claxton, and things aren't looking too good for the Brooklyn Nets anymore.

Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have functioned well with their standard lineup, and as they say — 'If it ain't broke, don't fix it'.

Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell will likely start for the team, as will Royce O'Neale, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Rudy Gobert. Derrick Favors, Jordan Clarkson, and Joe Ingles are also likely to have pivotal roles as impact players off the bench.

Brooklyn Nets

With Kevin Durant out, Taurean Prince will likely replace the 32-year-old in the starting lineup. Apart from him, the starting lineup is likely to stay the same, with Kyrie Irving starting in the backcourt with Joe Harris, while Cabarrot and Jordan accompany Prince in the frontcourt. Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen will also likely play pivotal roles in this game off the bench.

Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

G Mike Conley, G Donovan Mitchell, F Bogdan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert

Brooklyn Nets

G Kyrie Irving, G Joe Harris, F Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, F Taurean Prince, C DeAndre Jordan

