Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 7, 2024

The Utah Jazz were in San Francisco for their first of final two meetings this season with the Golden State Warriors. Utah, which is 0-2 against the Dubs, looked to break through against their opponents after nearly beating them in their previous encounter. The Jazz invaded the Warriors’ home court missing several key players.

The Dubs opted to rest Steph Curry in what looked like a favorable matchup on paper. Without him, Klay Thompson carried the cudgels early on for the hosts. “Killa Klay” had 13 points first-quarter points to push the Warriors to a 41-28 advantage after the first 12 minutes ended.

Utah got a surprisingly superb first-half performance from the seldom-used Johnny Juzang. The backup guard gave the Jazz a jolf off the bench by scoring 22 points, behind a 6-for-7 clip from deep.

The Warriors just had too much firepower, though. Klay Thompson carried his form into the second quarter to finish the first half with 25 points. Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski did their share as well, adding 24 combined. Golden State went into the break with a 68-54 halftime lead.

The Utah Jazz desperately tried to cut the Golden State Warriors' lead but the hosts refused to cooperate. Utah brought it down to 15 thrice but could not get over that hump. Juzang was limited to two points after his explosion to open the game.

Klay Thompson's hot hand continued to sizzle, dropping seven more in the third frame for 32 points overall. Trayce Jackson-Davis took over from Kuminga and Podziemski in backing up Thompson's scoring exploits. Golden State carried a 97-77 advantage with a quarter to go.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors game player stats and box scores

Utah Jazz game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Taylor Hendricks 4 0 1 0 0 Brice Sensabaugh 5 2 2 0 1 Omer Yurtseven 4 5 0 0 0 Collin Sexton 8 1 3 1 1 Keyonte George 9 1 0 0 0 Luka Samanic 0 0 0 0 0 Darius Bazley 2 2 2 0 0 Micah Potter 0 2 2 0 1 Kira Lewis Jr. 0 0 2 0 0 Johnny Juzang 22 1 0 1 0 Kenny Lofton Jr. - Talen Horton-Tucker - Jason Preston -

Golden State Warriors game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 3 2 2 2 1 Trayce Jackson-Davis 6 2 0 0 2 Chris Paul 5 1 4 0 0 Klay Thompson 25 3 4 0 0 Brandin Podziemski 12 5 3 0 0 Jonathan Kuminga 12 8 1 0 1 Kevon Looney 2 1 0 0 0 Gui Santos 0 0 1 0 0 Gary Payton II 0 2 2 0 0 Moses Moody 3 4 1 0 0 Usman Garuba - Jerome Robinson - Lester Quinones - Pat Spencer -

Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga 3-pointers tonight

Klay Thompson is the Dubs' primary threat from deep on Sunday with Steph Curry in street clothes. "Killa Klay" did not disappoint, dropping 25 first-half points that were laced with 5-for-9 shooting from long distance. Jonathan Kuminga wasn't nearly as aggressive as Thompson and made one of two attempts from the same range.