Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 2nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz visit Chase Center to take on the Golden State Warriors for an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game on Saturday.

The Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 122-109 win over the LA Lakers in their previous outing. All-Star duo Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert combined for 49 points on the night to help Utah return to winning ways. They will be hoping to take advantage of the Warriors' poor form and win their first consecutive game since March 20th.

Meanwhile, the Warriors' losing streak extended to four games following their 103-107 loss against the Phoenix Suns. Golden State had plenty of positives to take home from that hard-fought game that went right down to the wire, as they were able to execute their defensive schemes better than they have over their last few matches.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Jazz have listed three players on their injury report. Udoka Azubuike and Trent Forrest have been sidelined, while Hassan Whiteside has been listed as questionable.

Player Name Status Reason Udoka Azubuike Out Ankle surgery Trent Forrest Out Concussion protocol Hassan Whiteside Questionable Foot injury

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Warriors have ruled Steph Curry and James Wiseman out for this game.

Player Name Status Reason Steph Curry Out Foot sprain James Wiseman Out Knee injury

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - April 2nd, 2022

Teams Record Money line Total points (Over and Under) Point spread Utah Jazz 46-31 -124 Over 218 (-110) -1.5 (-110) Golden State Warriors 48-29 +104 Under 218 (-110) +1.5 (-110)

The Jazz are favored to win this match over the Warriors. They enter this game with all their starters available and also have momentum on their side following their win over the LA Lakers. The Warriors, meanwhile, are without Steph Curry and could struggle to prevent their losing streak from extending to five games.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Utah Jazz Betting Tips

Utah's totals have gone OVER in their last two consecutive games. Donovan Mitchell has averaged 29.9 points per game across his last ten appearances. Utah is 18-18 against the spread on the road.

Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Golden Sate's totals have gone UNDER in their last two consecutive games. Jordan Poole is averaging 28.6 points per game across his last five games. The Warriors are 19-14-2 against the spread at home.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

The Jazz are likely to deploy their regular starting five featuring Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell as guards and Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale and Rudy Gobert on the frontcourt.

Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gay and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors will likely stick to the starting lineup they used in their last match. Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson started in the backcourt, with Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney as the three frontcourt players.

Gary Payton II, Nemanja Bjelica and Andre Iguodala could play the most minutes among the second unit.

Utah has a 19-20 record on the road. Golden State has a 28-19 record at home. Golden State has lost seven of their last ten games.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Royce O'Neale | Center - Rudy Gobert.

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Jordan Poole | Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney.

