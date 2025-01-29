Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score (Jan. 28) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors secured their second victory in their last three games, defeating the Utah Jazz 114-103 at home on Tuesday. The Warriors made 17 3-pointers compared to just eight by the Jazz, marking their 24th win and putting them a game above .500.

Golden State’s exceptional shooting helped offset the Jazz's 56-32 advantage in points in the paint. The Warriors' bench also played a significant role, outscoring Utah’s reserves 51-27.

The Warriors committed only four turnovers, while the Jazz had 15, allowing Golden State to capitalize with 26 points off those miscues.

Dennis Schroder led the Warriors with 23 points, while Brandin Podziemski contributed 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody added 19 and 15 points, respectively.

For the Jazz, Collin Sexton was the top scorer with 30 points. Five other players reached double figures: Micah Potter (13), Drew Eubanks (13), Keyonte George (12), Isaiah Collier (12) and Kyle Filipowski (10).

Below is the box score for the Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors game.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors box score

Utah Jazz player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Brice Sensabaugh 26:36 8 2 1 3 8 37.5 0 4 0.0 2 2 100 0 2 1 0 1 3 -2 Micah Potter 30:25 13 7 2 5 6 83.3 3 4 75.0 0 0 0.0 1 6 0 2 0 3 -6 Drew Eubanks 23:13 13 4 2 6 8 75.0 0 0 0.0 1 3 33.3 0 4 0 4 0 1 -8 Collin Sexton 34:29 30 2 4 12 19 63.2 4 6 66.7 2 2 100 0 2 2 0 1 4 -5 Isaiah Collier 32:21 12 6 9 5 9 55.6 0 1 0.0 2 2 100 1 5 0 0 4 4 -7 Kyle Filipowski 19:45 10 3 4 4 5 80.0 0 0 0.0 2 4 50.0 1 2 1 0 3 2 -1 Keyonte George 32:05 12 6 6 2 8 25.0 0 4 0.0 8 11 72.7 0 6 0 0 4 4 -6 Patty Mills 14:09 0 2 0 0 2 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 0 0 -15 Svi Mykhailiuk 20:57 5 4 1 2 9 22.2 1 5 20.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 0 0 2 3 2 Elijah Harkless 06:00 0 3 1 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 3 0 0 0 0 -7 TOTALS 103 46 30 39 76 51.3 8 26 30.8 17 24 70.8 5 34 4 6 15 24 -

Golden State Warriors player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Andrew Wiggins 33:14 19 2 3 5 17 29.4 3 8 37.5 6 9 66.7 2 0 1 2 1 2 12 Moses Moody 27:27 15 4 3 4 9 44.4 3 6 50.0 4 5 80.0 0 4 0 0 0 4 -2 Trayce Jackson-Davis 06:10 4 1 1 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 0 0 0 0 1 -7 Buddy Hield 22:01 2 3 4 1 7 14.3 0 4 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 3 0 0 1 2 -12 Dennis Schröder 33:50 23 5 4 8 20 40.0 5 13 38.5 2 2 100 0 5 3 0 2 4 3 Gary Payton II 10:26 2 0 2 0 2 0.0 0 1 0.0 2 2 100 0 0 1 0 1 3 1 Brandin Podziemski 32:27 20 7 6 5 12 41.7 4 11 36.4 6 6 100 0 7 1 0 3 1 19 Kevon Looney 24:05 6 11 2 3 5 60.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0.0 5 6 1 2 0 1 23 Gui Santos 23:18 7 7 2 2 3 66.7 0 1 0.0 3 4 75.0 4 3 1 0 1 2 25 Quinten Post 16:07 10 5 2 3 10 30.0 2 5 40.0 2 2 100 3 2 0 0 0 4 -3 Kyle Anderson 10:55 6 2 0 3 4 75.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 1 0 0 0 0 -4 TOTALS 114 60 29 36 92 39.1 17 49 34.7 25 31 80.6 16 31 8 4 9 24 -

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Game recap

Two teams sitting in the bottom five of the highly competitive Western Conference meet in Tuesday’s Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors matchup. While both teams currently share a similar fate, the Warriors weren’t expected to be in this position. They’ve struggled to recapture their early-season form, whereas the Jazz, with the second-worst record in the league, were always projected to be lottery-bound.

The opening quarter was tightly contested, ending in a 27-27 tie. Collin Sexton led the charge for Utah with eight points, while Moses Moody paced the Steph Curry-less Warriors with six.

Golden State took control in the second quarter, putting up 35 points to outscore Utah by 11. By halftime, guards Dennis Schroder and Brandin Podziemski led the way for the Warriors with 12 and 11 points, respectively, for a 62-51 Golden State lead.

The Jazz, however, didn’t back down, as Sexton upped his scoring to 20 despite the absence of key players Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, Taylor Hendricks and Cody Williams.

Golden State held the edge from beyond the arc, knocking down nine 3-pointers to Utah’s four, with Podziemski and Schroder combining for five triples.

The game became more competitive in the third quarter, with Isaiah Collier’s late charge helping the Jazz win the quarter 32-30.

In the low-scoring fourth quarter, Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski led the Warriors, who outscored the Jazz 22-20 to secure the win.

