Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 10) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Utah Jazz capped off a three-game road swing with a matchup against the LA Lakers. Utah, 0-2 this season versus the LeBron James-led team, could lose the season series with another defeat. The Jazz did not have Collin Sexton, but John Collins, Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler lined up for tip off.

The Lakers' offense hummed early behind Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Luka Magic began his career in Los Angeles with a 26-footer before tossing a lob to Jaxson Hayes for an alley-oop dunk. LA led 37-25 after the first quarter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

Utah Jazz player stats and box scorer

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- John Collins 9 3 0 Lauri Markkanen 7 2 0 Walker Kessler 0 2 1 Jordan Clarkson 5 0 1 Isaiah Collier 0 0 1 Brice Sensabaugh 0 0 0 Micah Potter 0 0 0 Keyonte George 2 0 2

Trending

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rui Hachimura 4 2 0 LeBron James 7 2 2 Jaxson Hayes 6 0 1 Luka Doncic 5 1 1 Austin Reaves 8 3 1 Dorian Finney-Smith 0 0 0 Jarred Vanderbilt 0 1 0 Gabe Vincent 5 0 1 Jordan Goodwin 2 3 0

Editor's Note: Updates will follow as the game progresses

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback