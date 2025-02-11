Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 10) | 2024-25 NBA season

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 11, 2025 04:19 GMT
NBA: Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers player stats and box score for Feb. 10 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Utah Jazz capped off a three-game road swing with a matchup against the LA Lakers. Utah, 0-2 this season versus the LeBron James-led team, could lose the season series with another defeat. The Jazz did not have Collin Sexton, but John Collins, Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler lined up for tip off.

The Lakers' offense hummed early behind Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Luka Magic began his career in Los Angeles with a 26-footer before tossing a lob to Jaxson Hayes for an alley-oop dunk. LA led 37-25 after the first quarter.

Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

Utah Jazz player stats and box scorer

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
John Collins930
Lauri Markkanen720
Walker Kessler021
Jordan Clarkson501
Isaiah Collier001
Brice Sensabaugh000
Micah Potter000
Keyonte George202
LA Lakers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Rui Hachimura420
LeBron James722
Jaxson Hayes601
Luka Doncic511
Austin Reaves831
Dorian Finney-Smith000
Jarred Vanderbilt010
Gabe Vincent501
Jordan Goodwin230

Editor's Note: Updates will follow as the game progresses

Edited by Michael Macasero
