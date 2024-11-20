  • home icon
  Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers player stats and box score (Nov. 19) | 2024-25 NBA season

Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers player stats and box score (Nov. 19) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Nov 20, 2024 08:56 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz - Source: Imagn
Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers player stats and box score for Nov. 19. [photo: Imagn]

The LA Lakers survived the hard-charging Utah Jazz to win 124-118 on Monday in an Emirates NBA Cup duel. Los Angeles threatened to turn the game into a rout when Dalton Knecht exploded for 21 third-quarter points. The rookie's sizzling performance gave the hosts a 97-75 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jazz buckled down on defense in the final frame and blistered the Lakers on offense. Utah outscored LA 43-27 to turn the game into a seesaw battle until the final buzzer sounded.

Dalton Knecht led the Lakers with a career-high 37 points behind 12-for-16 shooting, including 9-for-12 from deep. LeBron James and Anthony Davis each had 26 points. "AD" added 14 rebounds, six assists and two steals. James dished 14 assists to go with two rebounds.

Keyonte George, who had a superb fourth quarter, led the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and John Collins combined for 57 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.

Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

Utah Jazz player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
John Collins16721027-131-21-1-13
Lauri Markkanen22812008-152-74-4-10
Kyle Filipowski3552031-30-22-4-4
Collin Sexton19141036-122-45-5+4
Keyonte George18160017-124-60-0-7
Drew Eubanks8820014-40-00-2+1
Cody Williams0110000-00-00-0-6
Jordan Clarkson18420006-151-55-5-1
Johnny Juzang7500003-81-50-0+13
Isaiah Collier2143041-50-30-0-12
Brice SensabaughDNP- --------
Patty MillsDNP- --------
Svi MykhailiukDNP- --------

LA Lakers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Anthony Davis2614620010-150-16-10+5
LeBron James262120049-171-57-11-4
Cam Reddish2202201-10-00-0+1
Austin Reaves17050036-143-72-2+5
Dalton Knecht375010012-169-124-5+16
Christian Koloko2300011-10-00-0+2
D'Angelo Russell8661142-80-44-4+2
Gabe Vincent3211001-31-20-0+8
Max Christie1002220-10-01-2+8
Maxwell LewisDNP- --------
Armel TraoreDNP- --------
Quincy OlivariDNP- --------

Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers: Game Summary

Lauri Markkanen and Co. were at Crypto.com Arena, hoping to win their first in-season tournament game this year. Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson paced the Utah Jazz in the opening quarter with 12 points combined.

The Lakers grabbed a 34-22 lead after one quarter behind Anthony Davis, who had eight points and seven rebounds. Rookie Dalton Knecht matched AD’s point total and added one steal. LeBron James had four points and three assists in eight minutes.

Utah had a quick start in the second quarter, but LA chased the Jazz down. Davis and Knecht continue to take the lead in scoring with help from James and Austin Reaves. The Lakers held a 57-44 lead at halftime.

Dalton Knecht exploded in the third quarter to break the game open. The LA Lakers rookie scored 21 points in the period to push his team to a 97-75 advantage. He went 6-for-6 from deep and added three free throws in an exhilarating display of flawless long-range shooting.

The Utah Jazz refused to quit by coming out strong in the fourth quarter. Keyonte George’s layup with 4:18 left cut the Lakers’ lead to 110-99, forcing JJ Redick to call a timeout. Utah had outscored LA 24-13 in the first eight minutes of the final period.

Following LA’s timeout, LeBron James scored via an 18-foot pull-up jumper. George responded with a 26-footer before James answered with another mid-range shot. Utah’s starting point guard drained another 3-pointer to make it 114-105 with 2:52 to go.

The Lakers answered every attempt by the Jazz to come closer. They won the free throw battle late in the game to win 122-113.

Edited by Michael Macasero
