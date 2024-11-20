Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers player stats and box score (Nov. 19) | 2024-25 NBA season

The LA Lakers survived the hard-charging Utah Jazz to win 124-118 on Monday in an Emirates NBA Cup duel. Los Angeles threatened to turn the game into a rout when Dalton Knecht exploded for 21 third-quarter points. The rookie's sizzling performance gave the hosts a 97-75 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jazz buckled down on defense in the final frame and blistered the Lakers on offense. Utah outscored LA 43-27 to turn the game into a seesaw battle until the final buzzer sounded.

Dalton Knecht led the Lakers with a career-high 37 points behind 12-for-16 shooting, including 9-for-12 from deep. LeBron James and Anthony Davis each had 26 points. "AD" added 14 rebounds, six assists and two steals. James dished 14 assists to go with two rebounds.

Keyonte George, who had a superb fourth quarter, led the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and John Collins combined for 57 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.

Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

Utah Jazz player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- John Collins 16 7 2 1 0 2 7-13 1-2 1-1 -13 Lauri Markkanen 22 8 1 2 0 0 8-15 2-7 4-4 -10 Kyle Filipowski 3 5 5 2 0 3 1-3 0-2 2-4 -4 Collin Sexton 19 1 4 1 0 3 6-12 2-4 5-5 +4 Keyonte George 18 1 6 0 0 1 7-12 4-6 0-0 -7 Drew Eubanks 8 8 2 0 0 1 4-4 0-0 0-2 +1 Cody Williams 0 1 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -6 Jordan Clarkson 18 4 2 0 0 0 6-15 1-5 5-5 -1 Johnny Juzang 7 5 0 0 0 0 3-8 1-5 0-0 +13 Isaiah Collier 2 1 4 3 0 4 1-5 0-3 0-0 -12 Brice Sensabaugh DNP - - - - - - - - - Patty Mills DNP - - - - - - - - - Svi Mykhailiuk DNP - - - - - - - - -

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Anthony Davis 26 14 6 2 0 0 10-15 0-1 6-10 +5 LeBron James 26 2 12 0 0 4 9-17 1-5 7-11 -4 Cam Reddish 2 2 0 2 2 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 +1 Austin Reaves 17 0 5 0 0 3 6-14 3-7 2-2 +5 Dalton Knecht 37 5 0 1 0 0 12-16 9-12 4-5 +16 Christian Koloko 2 3 0 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 +2 D'Angelo Russell 8 6 6 1 1 4 2-8 0-4 4-4 +2 Gabe Vincent 3 2 1 1 0 0 1-3 1-2 0-0 +8 Max Christie 1 0 0 2 2 2 0-1 0-0 1-2 +8 Maxwell Lewis DNP - - - - - - - - - Armel Traore DNP - - - - - - - - - Quincy Olivari DNP - - - - - - - - -

Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers: Game Summary

Lauri Markkanen and Co. were at Crypto.com Arena, hoping to win their first in-season tournament game this year. Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson paced the Utah Jazz in the opening quarter with 12 points combined.

The Lakers grabbed a 34-22 lead after one quarter behind Anthony Davis, who had eight points and seven rebounds. Rookie Dalton Knecht matched AD’s point total and added one steal. LeBron James had four points and three assists in eight minutes.

Utah had a quick start in the second quarter, but LA chased the Jazz down. Davis and Knecht continue to take the lead in scoring with help from James and Austin Reaves. The Lakers held a 57-44 lead at halftime.

Dalton Knecht exploded in the third quarter to break the game open. The LA Lakers rookie scored 21 points in the period to push his team to a 97-75 advantage. He went 6-for-6 from deep and added three free throws in an exhilarating display of flawless long-range shooting.

The Utah Jazz refused to quit by coming out strong in the fourth quarter. Keyonte George’s layup with 4:18 left cut the Lakers’ lead to 110-99, forcing JJ Redick to call a timeout. Utah had outscored LA 24-13 in the first eight minutes of the final period.

Following LA’s timeout, LeBron James scored via an 18-foot pull-up jumper. George responded with a 26-footer before James answered with another mid-range shot. Utah’s starting point guard drained another 3-pointer to make it 114-105 with 2:52 to go.

The Lakers answered every attempt by the Jazz to come closer. They won the free throw battle late in the game to win 122-113.

