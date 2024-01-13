Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers starting lineups and depth charts for January 13, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Lakers head to the Delta Center on Saturday to take on a resurgent Utah Jazz. The last time both teams met was during the group stage of the IST, LA recorded a comprehensive 131-99 win. Things have changed since as Utah has looked to claw its way back to contention, winning their last four games to be 20-20 and cracking their way into the Top 10. They are one rung above the Lakers who are 19-20 after their blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns earlier this week.

The matchup tomorrow sees a major chunk of LA stars on the injury report, likely forcing head coach Darvin Ham to deploy a new lineup if some of the regular starters are ruled out.

The Jazz, on the other hand, have a healthy roster at their disposal making life difficult for the Lakers. On that note, here's a quick look at the projected starting lineups and the depth chart for LA.

Utah Jazz vs. LA Lakers injury reports

Utah Jazz injury report for January 13, 2024

The Utah Jazz have no names listed on their injury report.

LA Lakers injury report for January 13, 2024

The hosts have some major names on the injury reports. Bugs Anthony Davis (left ankle sprain/bone bruise) and Christian Wood (migraine) are listed as probable. LeBron James (left ankle), Cam Reddish (left knee soreness), and D’Angelo Russell (right knee contusion) are all listed as questionable. Gabe Vincent remains sidelined after his successful knee surgery.

Utah Jazz vs. LA Lakers starting lineups and depth charts

Utah Jazz starting lineup and depth chart for January 13, 2024

The Utah Jazz will most likely be using the same lineup from their last game. Kris Dunn, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Simone Fontecchio, and John Collins will be the probable starters.

Here's a quick look at the Jazz's depth chart

Point guards Kris Dunn Collin Sexton Keyonte George Shooting guards Collin Sexton Jordan Clarkson Kris Dunn Small forwards Lauri Markkanen Ochai Agbaji Simone Fontecchio Power forwards Simone Fontecchio Kelly Olynyk Lauri Markkanen Centers John Collins Walker Kessler Kelly Olynyk

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart for January 13, 2024

LA will most likely change D'Angelo Russell with Austin Reaves. Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis will round up the rest of the starters.

Point guards Austin Reaves D'Angelo Russell Jalen Hood-Schifino Shooting guards Taurean Prince Max Christie Skylar Mayes Small forwards Cam Reddish Dylan Windler Maxwell Lewis Power forwards LeBron James Jarred Vanderbilt Christian Wood Centers Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes Jarred Vanderbilt

Utah Jazz vs. LA Lakers key matchups

The Jazz and LA game will be one humdinger contest, with future Hall of Famers taking on potential All-Stars in Lauri Markkanen.

The sputtering LA offense will rely on their defense to stop the offensive juggernaut of Jordan Clarkson and Markkanen and will hope that the likes of Russell and Reaves will fire in unison to give the necessary support for James and Davis.

It will be Markkanen vs Davis in what will be a battle of the bigs as the latter will look to cement his case for DPOY this season. He has been stellar on both ends of the floor, and he will have a tough competitor in Markkanen, who has been a force for the Jazz.

