Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will look to win their fifth straight game when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Wednesday.

The Jazz survived a close contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last game. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves put up a valiant effort despite the absence of two key players in their loss against the Atlanta Hawks.

On December 5th, the Jazz started their four-game road trip in Cleveland, where they had a nice back-and-forth battle against the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell came up big for the Jazz, finishing with 35 points, three rebounds and six assists in the 109-108 win.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves were without Patrick Beverley and D'Angelo Russell in their last game against the Hawks. Karl-Anthony Towns had a huge game, bagging 31 points, 16 rebounds and six assists. But that was not enough, as Minnesota lost the game 121-110.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Hassan Whiteside of the Utah Jazz.

The Utah Jazz have four players on their injury report for their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Three players are listed as out, while the other is listed as questionable.

Malik Fiits and Elijah Hughes have been assigned to the NBA G League, while Udoka Azubuike is nursing a right ankle injury. Meanwhile, Hassan Whiteside has a left glute contusion.

Player Status Reason Udoka Azubuike Out Right Ankle Injury Malik Fitts Out G League Assignment Elijah Hughes Out G League Assignment Hassan Whiteside Questionable Left Glute Contusion

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have five players on their injury list for Wednesday's matchup with the Utah Jazz. Four players are questionable, while one is only listed as out. McKinley Wright IV is listed as out, as he's currently assigned to the NBA G League.

Jaylen Nowell has back spasms, while Karl-Angelo Towns is nursing a tailbone contusion suffered against the Washington Wizards. He went on to miss one game before making his return to the lineup on Monday.

Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley and D'Angelo Russell are also listed as questionable, with Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch confirming their status against the Jazz. Beverly will likely play after missing six games due to a left adductor strain, while Russell will probably not be available.

Chris Hine @ChristopherHine Chris Finch said they’re unsure if the Timberwolves will have D’Angelo Russell back. “Probably not” Finch said as of now, but it looks like Patrick Beverley is trending toward playing, per Finch. Chris Finch said they’re unsure if the Timberwolves will have D’Angelo Russell back. “Probably not” Finch said as of now, but it looks like Patrick Beverley is trending toward playing, per Finch.

Player Status Reason Patrick Beverley Questionable Left Adductor Strain Jaylen Nowell Questionable Back Spasms D'Angelo Russell Questionable Right Ankle Soreness Karl-Anthony Towns Questionable Tailbone Contusion McKinley Wright IV Out G League Assignment

Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have been relatively healthy this season, and are not expected to make any changes to their starting lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mike Conley should start at point guard, with Donovan Mitchell playing shooting guard.

Rudy Gobert, the reigning three-time Defensive Player of the Year, will likely start at center, while Royce O'Neal and Bojan Bogdanovic are at either forward positions. Off the bench, the Jazz should continue using a rotation that includes Joe Ingles, Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gay.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves will likely use a different starting lineup in their matchup with the Utah Jazz. Patrick Beverly could make his return at point guard, while Anthony Edwards fills in at shooting guard for the injured D'Angelo Russell.

Taurean Prince and Jarred Vanderbilt could both start in the forward positions with Karl-Anthony at center. The Timberwolves' offense off the bench should provide plenty of minutes for players such as Malik Beasley, Leandro Balmoro, Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels.

Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Royce O'Neal | Center - Rudy Gobert.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - Patrick Beverley | Shooting Guard - Anthony Edwards | Small Forward - Taurean Prince | Power Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt | Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.

