Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 24th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns host the Utah Jazz at the Footprint Center on Monday. The two Western Conference powerhouses are facing off for the first time this season as they kick off a two-game set. Their next matchup is scheduled for Wednesday in Salt Lake City.

The Suns hold the best record in the NBA at 36-9 and show no signs of slowing down. They are on a six-game winning streak and their championship credentials are on full display. Devin Booker and Chris Paul are both expected to make the All-Star game once again. Paul is getting recognition for the MVP award and if the Suns continue to dominate, he might get considered for his first career MVP trophy.

The Jazz, meanwhile, have entered a slump lately. Since starting the season 28-10, they have now lost seven of their last nine games. They have fallen to the fourth seed in the Western Conference and a few of their recent losses were against rebuilding teams like the Rockets, Pistons and Pacers. They are coming off a heartbreaking loss against the Golden State Warriors.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

The Utah Jazz continue to be without Donovan Mitchell, who remains under the NBA's health and safety protocols. He hasn't played in their last three games and will likely miss the next encounter at home as well. Rudy Gobert and Trent Forrest were listed as questionable for their last matchup against Golden State but decided to lace up.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Donovan Mitchell Out Concussion Protocol Hassan Whiteside Questionable Return to Competition Reconditioning

Hassan Whiteside is undergoing reconditioning for game shape and is expected to play in this game. Bojan Bogdanovic was also listed on the report for their last game but played through a finger strain.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Jae Crowder of the Suns is ourt for this game

Jae Crowder is out for this matchup due to a wrist contusion, while Deandre Ayton is doubtful to lace up because of an ankle sprain. Dario Saric, Abdel Nader and Frank Kaminsky all continue to be sidelined due to their respective long-term injuries.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Deandre Ayton Doubtful Right Ankle Sprain Jae Crowder Out Left Wrist Contusion Dario Saric Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Frank Kaminsky Out Right Knee Injury Abdel Nader Out Right Knee Injury - Management Cameron Payne Out Right Wrist Sprain

Additionally, Cameron Payne is sidelined because of a sprained wrist.

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

The Jazz will likely deploy their ideal lineup for this game outside of Donovan Mitchell. Jordan Clarkson or Joe Ingles are expected to start in as the off-guard until Mitchell is cleared to play. The rest of the starters should retain their roles. Mike Conley will run the point, Bojan Bogdanovic will start as the small forward and Royce O'Neale will take up the other forward position. Rudy Gobert will start as the center as usual. Eric Paschall, Clarkson and Rudy Gay will get the most minutes off the bench.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns will start their star backcourt with Chris Paul and Devin Booker with Paul at the point. Mikal Bridges will be the small forward and Cameron Johnson will likely start in place of Crowder as the four. JaVale McGee would be the center if Ayton cannot play. Landry Shamet and Bismack Biyombo should get the most minutes in the second unit.

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

G - Mike Conley | G - Joe Ingles | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert.

Phoenix Suns

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Cameron Johnson | C - JaVale McGee.

