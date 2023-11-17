Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns: Projected starting lineups as Western Conference teams meet in In Season Tournament

The Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns open a two-game series at Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, November 17. This game will be part of Group A of the NBA In-Season Tournament in the Western Conference, and the two teams will collide again in the same arena on Sunday.

The Jazz have been struggling so far, with four wins in their first 11 games. However, they have won their last two games and will look to continue to build some momentum and stay undefeated in the group (2-0).

With that in mind, Utah's projected starting lineup for tonight's game should be as follows:

Keyonte George (G)

Jordan Clarkson (G)

Ochai Agbaji (F)

John Collins (F)

Lauri Markkanen (C)

For their part, the Suns are trying to overcome their struggles and injury woes, as Devin Booker just returned to action after missing eight games with a calf injury, while Bradley Beal is still battling a back injury.

Beal is listed as doubtful for tonight's contest, and with that in mind, their projected starting lineup should be as follows:

Devin Booker (G)

Grayson Allen (G)

Eric Gordon (F)

Kevin Durant (F)

Jusuf Nurkic (C)

The game tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET, and fans can watch it on NBA League Pass and ESPN.

Suns aim to build some momentum amid injury woes

The Phoenix Suns started the season with title aspirations. The Big Three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal have made them a grand favorite for the championship. Still, though, their three megastars have not played together, as Booker and Beal have dealt with injuries.

Booker has played in three games so far, averaging 31.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game while shooting 56.5 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three. Meanwhile, Beal has made three appearances, averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

"It's tough man. Just like I said, nobody wants to miss any games, especially when you're the best in the game and you want to prove it every night and something's holding you back," Devin Booker said on Bradley Beal's status, via NBA.com.

"So he's just trying to get right. He's taking all the steps, he's in there early every day in his treatment. We're gonna rally behind him, keep his morale high and make sure he's in good spirits until we get him back on the court."

Phoenix has won five of its first 11 games so far, while they are 0-1 in the NBA In-Season Tournament after losing to the LA Lakers last Friday (122-119). As a result, the Suns must win this game in order to keep their prospects of reaching the knockout stage alive.