"Utter woke nonsense": NBA fans brutally slam Adam Silver's proposed rule change that could cause chaos

NBA fans weren't receptive to Adam Silver's new idea about changing the game from 12-minute to 10-minute quarters. Silver joined The Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday, where he talked about potential solutions to get more attention to the game when fans are getting less interested in the league by the day. Silver took this chance to float the idea of shortening games to 10-minute quarters.

"Something else that I'm a fan of, and I'm probably in the minority, as we get more involved in global basketball the NBA is the only league that plays 48 minutes," Silver told Patrick. "I am a fan of four 10-minute quarters. I'm not sure that many others are. Putting aside what it means for records and things like that.

"I think a two-hour format for a game is more consistent with modern television habits. People in arenas aren't asking us to shorten the game, but being as a television program: two hours, that's Olympic basketball, college basketball of course."

This suggestion raised plenty of eyebrows around the league, with a lot of fans disagreeing with it.

"Utter woke nonsense," one fan said.

"That’s such a terrible idea, like all-time bad," another fan said.

"This ruin stats and all time records cause you cutting off a lot of minutes per game," another fan said.

Others criticized Silver's time as NBA Commissioner, saying he should focus on different things instead.

"His time as commissioner is passed due, ruining the product in the name of profit 🥲," one fan said.

Adam Silver said this would be a dramatic change for the league, but added that it would take more discussions and time to come to a resolution.

FIBA competitions, and EuroLeague, considered the second-best basketball tournament in the world, play 10-minute quarters. This has been one of the factors that made the NBA different from other leagues.

NBA fans criticized Adam Silver over Jordan Brand jerseys decision

In addition to the idea of 10-minute quarters, NBA fans were unhappy after the league decided to ban several jerseys of teams, which included the LA Lakers, Chicago Bulls and others, that would have featured the Jumpman logo partially covered by a black censor bar.

The association pulled off the deal in the final moments, which led to fans blasting Adam Silver on social media again. The NBA is in a crisis that's been worsening over the years and it seems like the solutions they come up with are more desperate.

