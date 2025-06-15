Vanessa Bryant celebrates Kobe Bryant’s special memory in touching tribute

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, paid tribute to her husband on Saturday by celebrating the 16th anniversary of his fourth NBA title win. The mother of four shared multiple stories on social media as she honored Kobe. The Black Mamba led his team to victory over the Orlando Magic and was named the Finals MVP.
The philanthropist posted four stories celebrating Kobe's special memory, resharing a video from a fan account in the first slide. In the clip, Bryant celebrated his fourth title as he jumped in the air with elation.
She then followed this story with an image of Kobe and their daughter Gianna from the title celebrations, as the picture displayed a short message.
"16 years ago: Kobe wins his fourth NBA championship," it read.
Vanessa Bryant continued her tribute by sharing a picture of her wearing the Kobe 6 protro. The sneaker features a Lakers-inspired purple colorway and was never released to the public. This shoe paired well with the Daisy Duck bags, which she posted on her story.
Her final story featured a family picture that showed Kobe posing with the Finals MVP trophy alongside his daughters Natalia and Gianna and herself.
The stories paid a touching tribute to Kobe's fourth title win, during which the Lakers defeated the Magic in five games. In that series, Bryant recorded 32.4 points and 7.4 assists per game, averaging 43.8 minutes. Kobe went on to win back-to-back titles the following year, cementing his legacy as a LA Lakers legend.
Vanessa Bryant and her daughters sit courtside during a WNBA game
Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, was pictured sitting courtside with her daughters, Natalia (22), Bianka (9) and Capri (6), during a WNBA game between the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky on Tuesday. The four were at the Barclays Center for an inter-conference Commissioner's Cup game.
The WNBA X (formerly Twitter) account posted a clip of the quartet before the game, captioning it with a short note.
"Vanessa Bryant and family courtside for tonight’s Sky-Liberty matchup on ESPN 🤩," the WNBA handle wrote.
New York capped the night with a brilliant display as the Bryant family watched. The Liberty secured their seventh consecutive victory in an 85-66 blowout win.
