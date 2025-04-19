Vanessa Bryant celebrating eternal bond with Kobe Bryant on special anniversary leaves Khloe Kardashian and more in their feelings

Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, took to Instagram to celebrate her eternal bond with the Lakers legend. Vanessa shared a picture of her and Bryant, celebrating what would’ve been 24 years of married life. Unfortunately, Kobe met his untimely demise in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.

Vanessa’s picture for her and Kobe’s special anniversary left Khloe Kardashian and others in their feelings:

“#24. #Anniversary ❤️ @kobebryant ⛪️❤️ 4/18/01 🙏🏽,” Vanessa wrote.

Khloe, Carlos Boozer, and Miami Heat’s assistant coach Caron Butler left loving reactions under Bryant’s post:

Khloe Kardashian, Carlos Boozer, and Caron Butler's comments on Vanessa's post

Bryant's Lakers teammate, Pau Gasol, and his wife also sent Vanessa a special gift on her anniversary with Kobe. Bryant took to her Instagram to thank the couple for their heartfelt gesture.

Check out her story below:

Vanessa's reaction to Pau Gasol and his wife sending her a bouquet on her and Kobe's anniversary

A little over a month ago, Vanessa Bryant shared pictures of a fun snowy adventure she went on with Pau Gasol and their family. A video shared by Vanessa shows her and Pau's family skiing in the hills. Since Kobe's tragic demise, the Gasols have been one of Vanessa's biggest supporters and friends, as is clear from her social media activity.

Apr. 18, 2025, would've marked 24 years of their marriage, a number that will forever be special because of the greatness Kobe displayed on the court.

Kobe Bryant's signature shoes dominated the NBA during the 2024-25 season

Five years after his passing, Kobe Bryant continues to dominate the NBA. A list released by the Instagram account, nicekicks, shows that Kobe's signature shoe, the Nike Kobe 6, was the most used sneaker during the 2024-25 season. According to the list, NBA players wore the sneaker for 63,189 minutes.

Nike Kobe 4, 5 and 8 are also in the top 10 most-used shoes in the NBA this season. Vanessa Bryant is also doing a stellar job at keeping Kobe's legacy alive. On Apr. 1, she took to Instagram and shared pictures of some unreleased Kobe sneakers that could be on the way soon. She wrote:

"Upcoming Launches: ⁉️🦋💡🐍⚾🧈"

It is clear to see that Kobe Bryant's signature shows are still some of the most beloved sneakers in the NBA. We'll probably keep seeing his shoes being worn in the NBA for a long time.

