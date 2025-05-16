Vanessa Bryant melts as daughter Natalia Bryant flexes model energy in latest photoshoot 

Vanessa Bryant melted looking at photographs of her and Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter, Natalia. Bryant shared pictures from her latest photoshoot with Flaunt Magazine on Instagram. She wore a green, black and blue striped dress with white boots for one picture and an entirely pink outfit for the other.

Vanessa Bryant reshared Natalia's photographs from the shoot on her Instagram story on Friday and reacted using a sun sticker, suggesting that she was melting.

Vannesa Bryant’s reaction to daughter Natalia Bryant’s latest photoshoot (Credits: @vanessabryant Instagram)

Born in 2003, Natalia Bryant had just turned 17 when her father and NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, and sister Gianna tragically passed away in a helicopter crash. Despite facing a great tragedy, Bryant has done well for herself, modeling and collaborating with brands like BOSS, Versace, Victoria’s Secret and Bulgari, to name a few.

Alongside her modeling career, Bryant finished her degree in film at the University of California this Thursday. For her senior thesis, she worked on a film that explores the dynamics of two sisters at the elder sister's wedding. It is worth noting that Bryant also has two sisters, Bianka and Capri.

Before pursuing a career in modeling, Kobe’s daughter wanted to be a D1 athlete. Unfortunately, she gave up the sport after the LA Lakers legend passed away, as revealed during a conversation with Vogue in 2021.

“I quit volleyball after the accident because... a lot was going on at that time. I knew I didn’t… love volleyball as much as they [Kobe Bryant and Gianna] love basketball," Bryant said.

Five years after Kobe’s passing, Natalia has done well for herself. Vanessa Bryant has been very supportive of her daughter and often shares her achievements on social media.

Vanessa Bryant was spotted spending Mother’s Day at Beyonce’s concert

Mother’s Day must be a difficult time for Vanessa Bryant, who lost her husband and daughter in January 2020. Regardless, she was spotted spending this year’s Mother’s Day with her daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri at Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter tour.

Bryant shared videos from the concert on her Instagram on Monday. She was also spotted at the opening night of Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour on Apr. 29. Pictures from the event show her donning a black jacket and a black cowboy hat. She was spotted next to Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles.

