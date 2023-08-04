Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe Bryant and Taylor Swift with a special jacket she wore at Eras Tour

Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her late husband and NBA great Kobe Bryant and pop star Taylor Swift during the latter's latest show, the Eras Tour.

Vanessa donned a denim jacket with Kobe and Taylor's photo from an old concert printed on the back, with "Swiftie" embroidered in block letters on top of the picture. The term is popularly used for Swift's die-hard fanbase.

Meanwhile, the front of the jacket had a lyric from one of Swift's songs embroidered that said, "Say you'll remember me." Here's the image of that jacket:

Vanessa posts picture of her jacket on her Instagram Story

The photo on the jacket is from Swift's show from 2015 at the LA Lakers' arena, Crypto.com Arena, then known as the Staples Center. Kobe joined her on stage and praised her success during that (1989 LA) tour.

Swift had 16 sold-out shows at the arena, the same number of championship banners the Lakers had at the time. It was a record for any artist.

Bryant surprised her with a championship banner that displayed her name with the record she broke. Here's the video:

"Tonight @kobebryant surprised me with a banner in @STAPLESCenter for the most sold-out shows. You did that. Love you," tweeted Taylor Swift after that historic night.

Kobe Bryant claimed to be one of Taylor Swift's fans along with his daughter Gianna Bryant. It was only fitting that Vanessa Bryant decided to pay homage to her late husband at one of Swift's concerts in LA.

Taylor Swift's heartfelt message for Kobe Bryant's family upon his and Gigi's passing

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant's tragic passing in January 2020 shook several people. Taylor Swift was among those. She spent one of the most memorable moments of her career with Kobe on stage in 2015. Kobe and Gigi were also her fans. Swift expressed her condolences following the deaths, saying:

"My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight."

Kobe Bryant and his daughters were huge fans of Taylor Swift. The late LA Lakers superstar once said that Swift had a "killer instinct" in her while appreciating her art and excellence at what she does. Here's what he said:

"I think it's important to listen to people who do great things. You know Taylor has been on top of the game for a very very long time so how and why. How does she write? How does she get into that space in order to create things over and over and over again? It's a lot of pressure for her to follow up a number one album with a better than follow up with a better."

He added:

"I don't care if you like her music or you don't like her music. Look at what she is doing and that is frightening stuff and it's unbelievable to be able to pull that off over and over and over. You can't have that level of consistent success and not be a killer, it's impossible."

Kobe Bryant identified talent as good as anyone else. He never shied away from appreciating greatness. Looking at the hits and fanbase Swift has, her 'killer instinct' is undeniable as Kobe mentioned.

