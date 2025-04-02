Vanessa Bryant provides sneak peek into latest Kobe sneakers launches

Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Kobe Bryant, is doing a great job in keeping his legacy alive. As part of the growing Kobe Bryant brand, Vanessa teased the latest Kobe sneakers on Instagram on Tuesday.

Ad

Ad

Trending

One of the shoes she teased was the "Mambacita" Nike Kobe 9 EM that will honor Gigi Bryant. According to NBA shoe expert Nick DePaula, the kicks are expected to be released on May 1.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Vanessa has promoted several of Kobe Bryant's sneakers lately. She shared his Nike Kobe 6 Colorways on Feb. 3 and the Kobe 5 Protro "Eggplant" edition on Jan. 8.

She had given out some elite shoes as gifts during the Christmas season. She gave a Grinch cleat to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and kicks to former Lakers star Pau Gasol.

She is doing all she can to honor the memory of Kobe, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020. He died alongside his daughter Gigi and eight other passengers as he was headed to a basketball game at the Kobe Mamba Sports Academy.

Ad

Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe Bryant on Valentine's Day

On Valentine's Day, Vanessa Bryant shared a heartfelt and emotional two-word message, remembering her late husband, Kobe Bryant.

"Valentines Day," along with a love emoji

Ad

She received gifts from her good friends Ciara and Russell Wilson. Pau Gasol and his wife Catherine also sent over gifts.

The fifth anniversary of Kobe's date was remembered in January 2025. Vanessa has done an amazing job raising her three daughters while also ensuring the Black Mamba's legacy lives on.

Vanessa Bryant and her family watch a women's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

She has shared moments with her daughters, including their Thanksgiving vacation, ski holidays and their Halloween costumes.

Her eldest daughter, Natalia, 22 attends USC where she is majoring as a film student. Her other daughters are Bianca, 8, and Capri, 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback