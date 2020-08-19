Vanessa Bryant reveals LA Lakers' special Mamba edition jersey to be worn in Game 4 against Portland

The LA Lakers announced yesterday that they will be donning special Mamba edition jerseys in Game 4 of their first round series against the Blazers. This was in response to speculation by the LA Times, which reported the following on Sunday:

"If the Lakers advance past the first round of the playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers, they plan to wear the Black Mamba jersey in honour of Kobe Bryant during the following rounds, according to people who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter."

LA Lakers to wear Mamba jersey on his birthday

The LA Lakers made the change yesterday keeping in mind that the date of the game coincides with the 41st birthday of Kobe Bryant (August 24th). Kobe Bryant played for the LA Lakers for a franchise record 20 seasons before retiring in 2016.

The Lakers will wear their “Black Mamba” alternate jerseys on 8/24 for Game 4 of their first round matchup against the Trail Blazers, according to the NBA's Lockervision website.



The passing of LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant due to a helicopter accident in the last week of January took the whole world by storm. The whole of the basketball and NBA fan fraternity was in mourning for at least a week. Tributes poured in from all corners of the world for the only LA Lakers player to ever have 2 jersey numbers raised to the rafters of the Staples Center.

Kobe was a much-adored legend not only for the LA Lakers, but for basketball in general. He won 5 championships, 2 Finals MVPs, a regular season MVP and two scoring titles. There was a period when he looked likely to challenge Michael Jordan for the status of GOAT, but an Achilles injury during his 17th season put paid to that.

Many people consider his skill level, dedication and mind for the game of basketball to be of the highest order. Post his retirement, Bryant released a short film called 'Dear Basketball', which won an Oscar in that category. He occupied himself with a basketball analysis show on ESPN+ called Detail, while acting as a mentor for the LA Lakers as well as players across the NBA.

The impact of the LA Lakers' resident GOAT on players across the league is evident. LeBron James said he thinks of Kobe Bryant 'every day' when asked about how he viewed the Mamba's death, shortly before the start of the seeding games. Kyrie Irving was reduced to tears after putting up a 54-point outing against the Chicago Bulls and dedicating it to Kobe.

