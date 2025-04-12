Vanessa Bryant rocks cool-mom style with daughter Natalia in Dodgers hats, 22yo model acknowledges Miguel Rojas' tribute

Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, and their oldest daughter, Natalia, were spotted at the Dodgers-Cubs game in Los Angeles this Friday. Natalia shared pictures from her time at the game on Instagram.

She posted a photo of Miguel Rojas wearing Nike Kobe cleats during the Dodgers' 3-0 win. Another image showed Vanessa sipping a drink while sporting a Takashi Murakami hat. Natalia matched her mother's style, wearing a brown LA hat at the game.

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia wore matching hats to the game (IG/nataliabryant)

Miguel Rojas rocked Kobe cleats for the Dodgers-Cubs game (IG/nataliabryant)

In February, Vanessa and Natalia attended USC's game against the UCLA Bruins. The Trojans defeated UCLA 71-60 following a 38-point, 11-rebound night from JuJu Watkins. Natalia cheered for USC, where she goes to college.

Natalia supports USC, but Gigi Bryant, who died in 2020, supported the Connecticut Huskies.

Following UConn's national championship win on Sunday, Vanessa posted a message conveying Gigi's support for the team.

"Gigi would've loved being there with you. 'When you think you can't, UCONN' ~ Gianna Bryant,'" Vanessa wrote on Instagram.

Vanessa's Instagram story (Vanessa Bryant/Instagram)

Vanessa Bryant teases new Kobe sneakers on social media

On April 1, Vanessa Bryant shared images of some new Kobe sneakers on Instagram.

Out of the six shoes teased by Vanessa, one is a tribute to their daughter, Gigi Bryant. The “Mambacita” Nike Kobe 9 EM will honor Gigi and is expected to be released on May 1.

