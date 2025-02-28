"Vegas made the call" - NBA fans react to Anthony Edwards' ejection and crashout after Wolves star throws ball into stands

Anthony Edwards was ejected in the third quarter of Thursday night's matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Lakers, prompting a flurry of jokes from fans. Edwards picked up two technical fouls, and before exiting, he tossed the ball into the stands.

His first technical came after a brief exchange with former teammate Jarred Vanderbilt. Later, midway through the third quarter, he erupted in frustration, arguing that he had been tripped during a play and fell to the floor.

Fans quickly joked that Vegas had intervened, as Anthony Edwards was just two points shy of reaching 20, a number many bettors had wagered on.

“Vegas made the call 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” one said.

“BRUH I NEEDED TWO MORE POINTS IN MY PARLAY,” another said.

“There go the parlays 😭,” another added.

Before his ejection, Edwards tallied 18 points, six rebounds, and five assists, shooting 6-for-12 overall and 2-for-6 from 3. He finished -13 in 26 minutes on the floor.

“Post-game interview gonna be comedy,” one fan said.

“When will the national media talk about how bad Ant’s attitude and constant complaining is?” another asked.

“Just couldn’t help himself huh?” another said.

This marks Anthony Edwards’ third career ejection. With 16 technical fouls this season, he will now serve a mandatory one-game suspension in the Timberwolves’ next matchup against Utah.

Timberwolves fight hard but fall short as Anthony Edwards gets ejected vs Lakers

Anthony Edwards was thrown out of the game with 5:21 left in the third quarter, as the Timberwolves trailed 75-59.

Despite missing Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle, Minnesota refused to back down, cutting the Lakers' lead to just three points with five minutes remaining, 93-90.

However, the Lakers responded with an 18-12 run down the stretch to lock in their 36th win of the season, pushing them 15 games over .500.

Terrence Shannon Jr. stepped up in the tough matchup, scoring 25 points, while Jaden McDaniels contributed 15.

The Timberwolves (32-28) have now dropped five of their last seven games and will face Utah tomorrow without Edwards. Three of their first four games in March will be road games, including against the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat.

