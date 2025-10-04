  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Victor Wembanyama
  • "Very smart emotionally": Victor Wembanyama offers invaluable insight into training with Hakeem Olajuwon and NBA's trash-talking legend

"Very smart emotionally": Victor Wembanyama offers invaluable insight into training with Hakeem Olajuwon and NBA's trash-talking legend

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 04, 2025 11:16 GMT
&quot;Very smart emotionally&quot;: Victor Wembanyama offers invaluable insight into training with Hakeem Olajuwon and NBA
"Very smart emotionally": Victor Wembanyama offers invaluable insight into training with Hakeem Olajuwon and NBA's trash-talking legend. [photo: @wemby/IG]

Victor Wembanyama intrigued basketball fans when he shared clips of his offseason learning from NBA legends Hakeem Olajuwon and Kevin Garnett. A video of the San Antonio Spurs superstar talking with an animated Garnett went viral. Wemby followed it up by sharing a photo of himself working out under the watchful eyes of “The Dream.”

Ad

On Friday, Wembanyama gave context about his interactions with both. Here’s what he had to say about the former Boston Celtics big man (via Josh Paredes):

“"[Working with KG] was super interesting. He's got a very unique perspective on relationships with teammates, opponents, even refs and media. He's very smart emotionally. He's got this energy but knows how to channel it and use it for the best."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Frenchman also shared his thoughts following his training under Olajuwon:

"[Hakeem] has still got it. I think he's 62. It was incredible. His advice felt natural. It felt like I was absorbing it every day. It was just a few days, but super useful.”
Ad

Victor Wembanyama’s season prematurely ended after the All-Star game. Initially, the Spurs ruled him out for a couple of games due to illness. After a battery of tests, Wemby was diagnosed with a blood clot.

Wemby spent his time off working on his conditioning, visiting Shaolin monks, and working out with Garnett and Olajuwon to prepare for his return. He said during the Spurs media day that his training was “brutal.”

Ad

Victor Wembanyama seems ready to recapture his spot among the NBA’s best after a rigorous offseason.

Victor Wembanyama promises to introduce his “Vic Shake”

Hakeem Olajuwon’s “Dream Shake” is one of the most famous moves in NBA history. The Houston Rockets legend used it to dominate opponents in the low block with a blend of smooth footwork, mobility, strength and skills. Many have tried to replicate that signature move, but nobody has consistently used it.

Ad

When asked by a reporter if he would introduce a “Vic Shake,” Wembanyama answered:

“Yeah, of course.”

Victor Wembanyama, now listed at 7-foot-4 with an 8-foot-1 wingspan, routinely hoists shots over much shorter opponents. If he can replicate the “Dream Shake,” he would have another go-to move to befuddle opponents, particularly fleet-footed but bruising big men.

Fans can’t wait to see how Wemby has improved his game under the tutelage of two of the most skilled big men in NBA history.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Spurs Fan? Check out the latest San Antonio Spurs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications