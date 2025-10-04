"Very smart emotionally": Victor Wembanyama offers invaluable insight into training with Hakeem Olajuwon and NBA's trash-talking legend

Victor Wembanyama intrigued basketball fans when he shared clips of his offseason learning from NBA legends Hakeem Olajuwon and Kevin Garnett. A video of the San Antonio Spurs superstar talking with an animated Garnett went viral. Wemby followed it up by sharing a photo of himself working out under the watchful eyes of “The Dream.”On Friday, Wembanyama gave context about his interactions with both. Here’s what he had to say about the former Boston Celtics big man (via Josh Paredes):“&quot;[Working with KG] was super interesting. He's got a very unique perspective on relationships with teammates, opponents, even refs and media. He's very smart emotionally. He's got this energy but knows how to channel it and use it for the best.&quot;The Frenchman also shared his thoughts following his training under Olajuwon:&quot;[Hakeem] has still got it. I think he's 62. It was incredible. His advice felt natural. It felt like I was absorbing it every day. It was just a few days, but super useful.”Josh Paredes @Josh810LINK&quot;[Hakeem] has still got it. I think he's 62. It was incredible. His advice felt natural. It felt like I was absorbing it every day. It was just a few days, but super useful. &quot;Will we have a Vic Shake this year?&quot; &quot;Yeah, of course.&quot;Victor Wembanyama’s season prematurely ended after the All-Star game. Initially, the Spurs ruled him out for a couple of games due to illness. After a battery of tests, Wemby was diagnosed with a blood clot.Wemby spent his time off working on his conditioning, visiting Shaolin monks, and working out with Garnett and Olajuwon to prepare for his return. He said during the Spurs media day that his training was “brutal.”Victor Wembanyama seems ready to recapture his spot among the NBA’s best after a rigorous offseason.Victor Wembanyama promises to introduce his “Vic Shake”Hakeem Olajuwon’s “Dream Shake” is one of the most famous moves in NBA history. The Houston Rockets legend used it to dominate opponents in the low block with a blend of smooth footwork, mobility, strength and skills. Many have tried to replicate that signature move, but nobody has consistently used it.When asked by a reporter if he would introduce a “Vic Shake,” Wembanyama answered:“Yeah, of course.”Victor Wembanyama, now listed at 7-foot-4 with an 8-foot-1 wingspan, routinely hoists shots over much shorter opponents. If he can replicate the “Dream Shake,” he would have another go-to move to befuddle opponents, particularly fleet-footed but bruising big men.Fans can’t wait to see how Wemby has improved his game under the tutelage of two of the most skilled big men in NBA history.