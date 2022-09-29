“Very unique. That’s what makes Ben great” – Brooklyn Nets Coach believes Ben Simmons has several skills if not shooting, says his other abilities make him a great fit for the team

Ben Simmons' shooting has been a cause for concern for the Brooklyn Nets fans. But head coach Steve Nash is counting on Simmons' several other abilities and is not focused on his shooting.

Simmons has never been a great shooter, either from the perimeter or the free-throw line. However, it became more recognizable in the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Atlanta Hawks capitalized on his shooting deficiencies. To summarize, his poor shooting played a massive role in why the Sixers did not advance to the conference finals.

However, Nash is not worried about the Aussie's shooting skills. According to ESPN's Nick Friedell, the Nets head coach is looking to exploit Simmons' versatility.

"Very unique, that’s what makes Ben great. That’s why I don’t care if he ever shoots a jump shot. He’s welcome to, but that is not what makes him special, and not what we need. He’s a great complement to our team."

The Nets have a lot to play for this season. Although the onus will be on superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to lead the team, some of the focus will be on Simmons. The All-Star guard has not played in a competitive game in over a year, and fans will be eager to see how he bounces back from his playoffs breakdown.

How does Ben Simmons complement the Brooklyn Nets squad?

(L-R) Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have been unlucky over the last two seasons despite bringing together three of the most offensive-minded players in the league. Injuries and issues off the court sidetracked the then-Nets big three, which included James Harden.

With Ben Simmons, one could argue that the Nets might have a new identity. They were always seen as a team that relied solely on their offense and did not pay attention to playing defense. All that could change with Simmons' addition.

The Nets have enough shooting talent, and according to Brian Windhorst, they could have one of the best shooting lineups in league history if Simmons plays as a center.

Kendrick Perkins is also thrilled with Simmons' presence and has given Nash a piece of advice on how to utilize his skills. On "NBA Today," he highlighted multiple ways Simmons could be used on both ends of the floor.

"He’s a guy that needs the ball in his hands, he’s best at being a playmaker. So on the offensive end, he has so many offensive weapons and now he's playing in the open court they're expanding the space where he's able to be the best version of himself."

"You're looking at one of the best defensive players in the league. A guy that's 6'10, really versatile, could guard 1-5, and could play the center position. So, there's multiple ways that you could utilize Ben Simmons when it comes down to this Brooklyn Nets, offense and defense."

Despite their dramatic offseason, the Nets are one of the favorites to win the 2023 NBA title. Scenes at their media day also showed the players in high spirits with no signs of friction or unease.

Chemistry will play a big role in the Nets' success this season. If they successfully put all their previous struggles behind them and stay healthy, it might not be the best idea to bet against them. Ben Simmons also considers the Nets a perfect fit for his capabilities.

