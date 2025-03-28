"Vibing with my man on the dance floor": Ayesha Curry soaks in birthday weekend filled with yacht parties, bhangra lessons & more 

Stephen Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, celebrated her 36th birthday over the weekend with friends and family. Her birthday weekend had a yacht party, bhangra lessons and more.

Ad

Ayesha shared pictures and videos from the event. She also shared a seven-second video, which offers a glimpse of everything that went down on her birthday. On top of it, she wrote a message filled with gratitude.

“Boat rides, family, my OB who delivered 3 of my babies hanging with me all weekend and giving us a bhangra lesson, all 5 of my sibs, my best friend in town and vibing with my man on the dance floor?! ... can’t ask for a better birthday weekend,” Ayesha wrote.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Check out her reaction below:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ayesha Curry's Instagram story

Her husband, Stephen Curry, also took to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt message to wish her on her birthday:

Ad

“Where do we begin to describe what you mean to me, our family, everyone who’s been blessed enough to get to know you. You light the room up. Most caring and thoughtful person I know.

"Every role you fill in life you do it with a passion and energy that makes a true difference. A special moment happened back in the late 80’s on 3/23. And I’m forever grateful for it and for you! Love you my woman. Bless up and happy birthday @ayeshacurry.”

Ad

Ad

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry were spotted cheering for daughter Riley at a Volleyball tournament

Stephen Curry, his wife, Ayesha Curry, and their family were spotted at the NorCal Winter Classic 2025 Championship to cheer their oldest child, Riley Curry.

Riley’s team, the Academy Volleyball Club, ended up winning the whole thing with her father in attendance. Videos from the event show Curry cheering for Riley while carrying Canon. Meanwhile, Ayesha was doing the same with their youngest, Caius.

Ad

Expand Tweet

On the basketball court, Curry's Warriors will next be in action on Friday against the Pelicans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback