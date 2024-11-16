Victor Wembanyama Stats Tonight: How did Spurs star fare against LeBron James and Lakers in Emirates NBA Cup opener? (Nov. 15)

Victor Wembanyama's double-double wasn't enough to carry the San Antonio Spurs across the finish line as they lost 120-115 in their Emirates NBA Cup opener to the LA Lakers at Frost Bank Center on Friday. The French phenom also put up an impressive defensive display with 14 rebounds and two blocks.

Wemby led the San Antonio Spurs with 16 points as they headed into halftime trailing the LA Lakers 68-60. The generational superstar was locked with Anthony Davis in the battle of the bigs and held his own with 16 points, five rebounds, and a rebound midway into the matchup. He saw assistance in Stephon Castle (15 points) but they trailed LA as Davis led the visitors with a game-high 26 points and five rebounds.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT FT Victor Wembanyama 28 14 5 1 2 5 12-25 4-13 0-0

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wembanyama kept the the Spurs in the hunt draining two more 3s in the second half as San Antonio inched closer to the Lakers. They snagged the lead in the final quarter, but Anthony Davis and LeBron James pulled it back for LA.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Victor Wembanyama has been on a tear this season

Victor Wembanyama has been the focal point of the Spurs' offense. He has also been a legitimate threat on defense and his chemistry with veteran Chris Paul and teammate Devin Vassell shows that he has been more comfortable being the hub of the side's offense.

Wembanyama hit a purple patch early on in the season and his last four games see him prop up three DD2.

Expand Tweet

The season sees him averaging 22.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists as he looks to be making an early case for an All-Star nod. The generational superstar tag attached to him is no longer just hype as Wembanyama continues to dish out consistent and stellar performances.

What's more impressive this season is how the Frenchman has shown his capabilities as a three-point threat. His long-range shooting has looked pristine and he sunk four of them against the Lakers to keep the team in striking distance.

Up next, Wembanyama and the Spurs head to American Airlines Center to take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. It also marks a back-to-back after playing the Lakers in a game that ended as a thriller. Their matchups only get challenging as they host the OKC Thunder in the first of their three-game homestand after playing the Mavs. Only time will tell if "Wemby" can help pull off wins against two top West teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback