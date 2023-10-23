Victor Oladipo believes Taylor Swift is making Travis Kelce better as Chiefs star explodes for 179 yards

Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo reckons Travis Kelce's reported brimming romance has led to the NFL player's improved on-field performances. NFL star Kelce and pop legend Taylor Swift are professional sports' new rumored power couple.

On Sunday, Oct. 22, Kelce exploded for 179 yards during the Kansas City Chiefs' 31-17 win against the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL. Recently traded Oladipo took to social media to share his opinion on Kelce's performance, noting how his relationship with Swift is making him a better player.

Victor Oladipo reckons Swift's support is empowering Kelce on the field. As a professional athlete, Oladipo understands how a supportive relationship can help improve a player's quality of life behind the scenes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Houston Rockets guard explained his thoughts during a recent post on his Instagram story.

Expand Tweet

"Invest in someone that's going to make you greater," Oladipo wrote. "Not just in your craft but in every way. We look at it like, it's Taylor Swift.

"Yes you're right for looking at it that way, but what about the things we don't see? It's not just her coming to the games contributing to his success. It's a whole different mentality now. She is making him better and challenging him in more than one way we just see in his play."

Oladipo continued

"Invest in someone that going to make you greater in areas of your life you want to be great in. Life is to short to settle. Have a queen that can rule with you not just beside you."

Travis Kelce and Swift will have the whole world watching as their reported relationship continues to blossom.

Their alleged relationship is good for the global brand of the NFL, as it's drawing new eyes onto the game and could potentially be creating a new wave of football fans. For Kelce, it looks like it has unlocked a new mindset as he eyes more on-field success.

A look at Victor Oladipo's trade to the Houston Rockets

Victor Oladipo was recently traded to the Houston Rockets as part of the deal that sent Kevin Porter Jr. to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Porter Jr. was then waived by his new team due to his current legal issues. The complete trade looked like this:

Rockets received: Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Thunder received: Kevin Porter Jr., a 2027 second-round draft pick via the Minnesota Timberwolves, and a 2028 second-round draft pick via the Milwaukee Bucks.

Oladipo played 42 games for the Miami Heat last season, averaging 10.7 points, 3.5 assists and three rebounds. He then joined the Thunder as part of a salary dump move, with the Thunder absorbing his $9.45 million expiring contract, which will run throughout the upcoming season.

Ime Udoka could be the coach to unlock Oladipo's game by placing him next to Jalen Green or bringing him off the bench. The former Indiana Pacers standout has dealt with injuries over the last few years but is still a capable lead guard.