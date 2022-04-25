ICYMI: "Jimmy hates me guys, that was a cute one" - Victor Oladipo trolls Skip Bayless publicly for suggesting Jimmy Butler doesn't want him in playoff rotation

Fox Sports' analyst Skip Bayless divulged the possibility of friction existing between Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo. Bayless said Butler told head coach Erik Spoelstra that he doesn't want to share the floor with Oladipo.

In response to this during his post-game presser, Oladipo mocked what Bayless said and exchanged pleasantries with Butler before leaving the room. Oladipo said:

"Jimmy hates me, guys. That was a cute one. Hahaha."

It was a hilarious exchange between Oladipo and Butler. Butler was just about to come on stage after leading the Heat to a Game 4 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. The Heat have now taken a 3-1 lead in the series.

Butler scored 36 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while shooting the ball better than 57% from the field. He also converted 11 of his 12 free throws and recorded four steals.

How far can Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat go this season?

Butler in action against the Golden State Warriors.

The Miami Heat and Butler came into this season hoping to contend for a championship. Looking at the competition in the Eastern Conference, though, their goal seemed unrealistic

However, with the way things have unfolded, the Heat are truly in contention. Miami finished the regular season as one of the most consistent teams in the East despite suffering injuries to key players such as Butler and Bam Adebayo. They finished as the conference's first seed.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo



Dominique Wilkins, ATL (5/22/88)

Paul Pierce, BOS (5/3/02)

Kevin Durant, GS (5/4/19)

Jamal Murray, DEN (8/23/20)

Jimmy Butler, MIA (4/19/22)



h/t Jimmy Butler is the 5th player since 1978 to have 45+ points and zero turnovers in a NBA playoff game.Dominique Wilkins, ATL (5/22/88)Paul Pierce, BOS (5/3/02)Kevin Durant, GS (5/4/19)Jamal Murray, DEN (8/23/20)Jimmy Butler, MIA (4/19/22)h/t @EliasSports Jimmy Butler is the 5th player since 1978 to have 45+ points and zero turnovers in a NBA playoff game.Dominique Wilkins, ATL (5/22/88)Paul Pierce, BOS (5/3/02)Kevin Durant, GS (5/4/19)Jamal Murray, DEN (8/23/20)Jimmy Butler, MIA (4/19/22)h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/lmocWSxt19

The likes of Tyler Herro and others stepped up during this period to continue their winning ways. The trump card for Jimmy Butler and Miami is their chemistry and the mixture of experience and youth that the roster possesses.

They reached the finals less than two years ago and retained much of that roster. They have sharpshooters such as Herro and Duncan Robinson as threats from three-point range, while also having mobile players who can guard the perimeter.

They have made light work of the Atlanta Hawks thus far thanks to their elite defense, which has quickly trapped the ball handler for the Hawks.

With superb coaching from Erik Spoelstra and Jimmy Butler's dominance, the Miami Heat have what it takes to come out of the East. They also look like a threat to go one step further this time and win the championship.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Miami Heat win the championship this season? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Adam Dickson