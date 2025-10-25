Victor Wembanyama Already Crowned Face of the League by NBA Legend After Jaw-Dropping Audition

Victor Wembanyama has taken over the opening week of the 2025–2026 NBA season, leaving everyone in awe. Even though it’s only been two games, his dominance has already convinced Tracy McGrady that the NBA has found its future face of the league.

Wembanyama has led the San Antonio Spurs to a strong start, winning all preseason matchups and opening the regular season with a 2-0 record. After watching his performances, McGrady didn’t hold back from making a bold statement. He believes the search for the league’s new face, once LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant step away, is officially over.

“Wemby, you are the face auditions over with!!” McGrady wrote on his Instagram Story.

Credits: Instagram (@tmac)

During the preseason, Victor Wembanyama played with limited minutes, about 21 per game. Despite that, he made every second count, putting up 17.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4 assists and about 3.0 combined steals + blocks.

Once the regular season began, his numbers expectedly exploded with the increase in his production. The Spurs opened with a two-game road trip, and Wembanyama completely took over, averaging 34.5 points, 13.0 rebounds and 7.0 combined steals and blocks per game.

Victor Wembanyama ready to dominate league after grueling offseason

After being cleared to train following his recovery from DVT, Victor Wembanyama had one of the most unique offseasons you could imagine.

He spent ten days in a Shaolin temple in Zhengzhou, China. He then dedicated countless hours in the gym, learning from basketball legends like Kevin Garnett and Hakeem Olajuwon.

As he reflected on his preparation for the 2025–2026 season, even before the first game tipped off, he spoke with quiet confidence about the work he put in.

"My training this summer was brutal... I can assure you that nobody has trained like I did this summer. This is my best summer so far. I can tell, the progress is just incredible.”

“What I've done this summer is world-class. Even in the field of professional sports, I don't think many people have trained the way we've trained this summer. On my body, there's only so many steps that I'm going to pass this summer. I'm only going to get so much better. I think I've maxed out what I can do in one summer.”

Even before the season began, Victor Wembanyama was regarded as one of the leading candidates for the 2025 Most Valuable Player award. With the strong start he’s had and the Spurs showing promise for a solid season, he’s in a great position to make history.

If he maintains this level of play, Wembanyama could very well lift the Michael Jordan trophy and become the youngest player ever to earn the MVP award.

